Walt Disney Attracts Bullish Traders Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Here's How Big Of A Move They're Expecting

By Priya Nigam
 3 days ago
Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS rose during Tuesday’s trading session and continued to advance in the after-hours session.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Walt Disney traded at 1.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, implying a move of 6.1%, higher than the 5.4% average in the last eight reported quarters.

There were buyers of 5,356 of the February 10 weekly 115 calls, at an average price of $1.78 per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect Walt Disney’s stock to rise by at least 5% by Friday expiration, he added.

The media and entertainment conglomerate will be reporting first-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday. Analysts are bullish on the stock, Benzinga's analyst ratings data finds a consensus Buy rating on DIS.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney rose by 1.60% to close at $111.63 on Tuesday, and are up by 1.03% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

