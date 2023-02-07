ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WTVC

Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Thursday designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly...
TENNESSEE STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVC

'Americans know the truth': Tennessee senators slam Biden's SOTU address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Minutes after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address, Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty called out the "picture painted by the president." Both Republican senators released video statements addressing their concerns from Tuesday night. Hagerty started his video by...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling 'lightheaded'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from his team. In the statement, the senator's communication director said he felt lightheaded after a Senate Democratic retreat on Wednesday. They said he called his staff and he was taken to George Washington University Hospital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

