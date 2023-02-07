Read full article on original website
Now is Not the Time to Play with Dead Birds in Colorado
If you're reading this right now, and you're the type of person who likes to play around with dead birds, two things... First of all: what's wrong with you? Secondly, a warning: you may want to put your favorite hobby on hold for a while, lest you catch a deadly disease. That's probably good advice in general, but it's especially important right now, since bird-flu is back in the news.
