TRORC announces 2023 Scholarship Program
Vermont Business Magazine TRORC announced its 2023 Scholarship Program on February 10, 2023. This year, TRORC will be awarding ten $1,500 scholarships to the area’s graduating high school seniors. “We are so pleased to be able to continue our Scholarship Program this year. It’s our way of supporting the...
Mack Molding adds 10 engineering, business professionals in Vermont
Mack Molding(link is external), a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, has added 10 engineering and business professionals at its Vermont facilities to keep up with demand for its products and services. New hires include:. Andrew Sleasman, program manager at company headquarters in Arlington. He formerly...
Casella, Hula and Mamava become VBSR Champion Members
Values-led innovators Join Leading Vermont Businesses for People, Planet and Prosperity. Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility(link is external) (VBSR) announced that Casella Waste Systems, Hula and Mamava have joined the organization’s core group of Champion Members. VBSR’s cohort of 24 Champion Members, which includes King Arthur Baking Company, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s, and Green Mountain Power, are corporate social responsibility icons – in Vermont and beyond. Brands around the globe look to these Vermont industry leaders to learn how to guide their businesses toward a just, thriving, and transformative economy that works for all people and the planet.
New York governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. Hydrogen can be used to generate electricity, power cars and heat buildings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, clean hydrogen hubs create interconnected systems that focus on hydrogen as a clean...
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’
Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
Vermont State University officials apologize amid backlash over library, sports downsizing but say they will not reverse course
Administrators’ remarks apparently failed to mollify students and community members, many of whom arrived with protest signs and prewritten remarks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State University officials apologize amid backlash over library, sports downsizing but say they will not reverse course.
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming rate. But some say a proposed law aimed at protecting those workers might not be the answer. Violence in the emergency department is now in the spotlight at the...
John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance
Switching our retiree health insurance to a controversial company currently being sued for Medicare Advantage payment fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice is not the way to go about saving money. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance.
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
Blodgett Oven and the Vermont National Guard to partner for recruiting
Vermont Business Magazine Blodgett Oven Company and the Vermont National Guard will announce a new partnership through the Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers at a signing ceremony on Wednesday, February 15, at 12:30 p.m. at the Blodgett facility in Essex. The objective of this program is to increase...
Nonbinary gender identifier now an option for newborn birth certificates in Vermont
Members of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community are celebrating a victory this week, as new parents in the state now have a third gender option on their child’s initial birth certificates. Along with ‘M’ for male and ‘F’ for female, parents in Vermont can now select gender marker ‘X’ to...
Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote
“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right?
Vermont Fish & Wildlife will use our tax dollars lobbying the Legislature in favor of a small special-interest group, when it should be working for wildlife and the majority of Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right? .
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money
The extra benefits will cease in March, and the food stamps program will revert to pre-pandemic functioning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money.
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
