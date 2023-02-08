ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

TRORC announces 2023 Scholarship Program

Vermont Business Magazine TRORC announced its 2023 Scholarship Program on February 10, 2023. This year, TRORC will be awarding ten $1,500 scholarships to the area’s graduating high school seniors. “We are so pleased to be able to continue our Scholarship Program this year. It’s our way of supporting the...
Mack Molding adds 10 engineering, business professionals in Vermont

Mack Molding(link is external), a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, has added 10 engineering and business professionals at its Vermont facilities to keep up with demand for its products and services. New hires include:. Andrew Sleasman, program manager at company headquarters in Arlington. He formerly...
Casella, Hula and Mamava become VBSR Champion Members

Values-led innovators Join Leading Vermont Businesses for People, Planet and Prosperity. Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility(link is external) (VBSR) announced that Casella Waste Systems, Hula and Mamava have joined the organization’s core group of Champion Members. VBSR’s cohort of 24 Champion Members, which includes King Arthur Baking Company, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s, and Green Mountain Power, are corporate social responsibility icons – in Vermont and beyond. Brands around the globe look to these Vermont industry leaders to learn how to guide their businesses toward a just, thriving, and transformative economy that works for all people and the planet.
New York governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. Hydrogen can be used to generate electricity, power cars and heat buildings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, clean hydrogen hubs create interconnected systems that focus on hydrogen as a clean...
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’

Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
Blodgett Oven and the Vermont National Guard to partner for recruiting

Vermont Business Magazine Blodgett Oven Company and the Vermont National Guard will announce a new partnership through the Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers at a signing ceremony on Wednesday, February 15, at 12:30 p.m. at the Blodgett facility in Essex. The objective of this program is to increase...
Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote

“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes

Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
