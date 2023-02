When the Super Bowl is in Arizona, something historic tends to happens. The first game in 1996 was the Dallas Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl title. The 2008 game saw the New York Giants upset the previously unbeaten New England Patriots in the final seconds. And in 2015, the Patriots used a late interception at the goal line to sneak past the Seattle Seahawks.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO