PHOTOS: Main Splash Mountain Sign, Br’ers Statue, and More Removed as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Takeover Continues at Magic Kingdom

See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: The Monorail Will CLOSE Soon in Disneyland
Planning a Disney trip can be a stressful experience. From park tickets to hotels, dining, transportation, and more — there’s a lot to keep track of. And, since no two days are alike in the Disney parks, things can get a little confusing. That’s why we’re here to let you know about an important closure that could impact your next trip to Disneyland!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Delayed at Disneyland
Disneyland Resort has confirmed that due to issues with construction related to recent winter storms, the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been pushed back by nearly two weeks. “Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March...
WDW News Today
Disney Springs UGG Store Closing Permanently Next Week
The UGG store at Disney Springs will permanently close in just a few days. The UGG store’s final day of operation will be February 15, 2023. The store is located in the covered section of Town Center. It originally opened with the Disney Springs expansion in 2016. Will you...
WDW News Today
Rebecca Campbell Exiting The Walt Disney Company This Summer Amid Reorganization
Rebecca Campbell, chairman of International Content and Operations for The Walt Disney Company, “has decided to leave the Company.”. Campbell will stay with Disney through June to help with the transition. Campbell has been in many leadership positions with Disney since joining the company in 1997, including president of Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Workforce Cuts to Impact all Sections of Company, Will Not Impact Hourly Park Operations Cast
Josh D’Amaro addressed the announcement that The Walt Disney Company would be cutting 7,000 jobs in an email to Cast Members today. D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, told Cast Members that the cuts will impact every section of the company, including Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. However, Disney does not expect these cuts to impact hourly frontline operations Cast.
WDW News Today
Construction Continues on Summer House on the Lake Structure in Disney Springs
Work continues on Summer House on the Lake, a new restaurant coming soon to the West Side of Disney Springs. While the restaurant is still mostly lacking walls, corrugated paneling has been added to the ceiling atop a steel framework. There are multiple construction vehicles on site. The structure has...
WDW News Today
Disney Dining Promo Card Offer End Date Announced, Hours Extended at Walt Disney World Through April, Disney ‘Ready to Work with State Takeover’ of Reedy Creek, & More: Daily Recap (2/10/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 10, 2023.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mardi Gras Hits Come to Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Universal’s Islands of Adventure is getting in on the Mardi Gras fun this year with two food booths in Port of Entry. The Mardi Gras Hits booth has festival favorites. Menu for Mardi Gras Hits at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. Jambalaya – $6.99...
WDW News Today
Construction Moves to the Top of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom
Construction has moved up to the top of Splash Mountain as it is transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. We’ve seen plenty of work on the ground since Splash Mountain closed just a few weeks ago. The water ride was drained and crews constructed pathways across...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT
An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris Seeking Halle Bailey’s Live-Action Ariel Look-Alikes
Disneyland Paris is hiring look-alikes to portray Halley Bailey’s live-action Ariel from the upcoming version of “The Little Mermaid.”. Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are also hiring live-action Ariel look-alikes. While the American job postings are a little more mysterious, the posting for Disneyland Paris states this casting call is for a “character and parade performer.”
WDW News Today
Walt Disney Imagineering’s Live Entertainment Arm Launches New Instagram Page
Disney Live Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of Walt Disney Imagineering, has launched a new Instagram page!. The bio section of the page reads “Creating, producing, and delivering world-class live entertainment experiences around the globe”. It also links to the live entertainment page of the Walt Disney Imagineering website.
WDW News Today
New Pavement Laid Outside Downtown Disney District Monorail Station
Most of the construction fencing has been removed from around the Downtown Disney District Monorail station, revealing fresh new pavement. Fencing wrapped in green scrim still blocks where the pavement of the extended queue is being replaced. The fencing was erected around the station entrance a month ago, but the...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Statue Misquoting Walt Disney Now Removed at Disneyland
A Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed as part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland a few weeks ago, but the statue misquoted the famous words of Walt Disney, continuing a rampant pattern of fact-checking and grammar errors on Disneyland Resort signage. Today, the statue was removed from Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today
Jurassic Park River Adventure Refurbishment Extended at Universal Orlando Resort
The refurbishment of Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been extended for another week and possibly longer. The water ride was originally scheduled to reopen on February 4, 2023. The Universal Orlando Resort website says it will reopen tomorrow, February 12, but we could see crew members welding track today, so the refurbishment could last longer.
WDW News Today
New Neon Lit Atop Good Boy Grocers as Work Continues on Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland
New neon has been installed and is now lighting up the night atop the Good Boy! Grocers building in Mickey’s Toontown. There are three strips of neon on the building, which will house the new Toontown Farmers Market. It used to be Goofy’s gas station. The “good boy”...
