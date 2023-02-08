Read full article on original website
KWTX
Hewitt daycare owner claims business shut down without just cause, suing state regulatory agency
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Hewitt day care whose license was revoked by a state regulatory agency earlier this month is suing the agency, claiming her business was shut down without just cause. Shelia Brown, owner of Aspiring Future Leaders Academy, is suing the Texas Health and...
KWTX
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
fox44news.com
Historical marker set for 1916 Waco lynching
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history. The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
KWTX
Killeen Gold Star wife and family will be ‘cozy’ in 2023 after winning KWTX contest
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen mother of three is starting 2023 in comfort after winning the Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing Cozy Christmas contest on KWTX.COM. Brandi Burkett’s husband, Army Specialist Donald Allen Burkett, 24, was killed in the line of duty while serving in Iraq in 2008.
fox44news.com
Downtown Waco tour will highlight Black history
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco and the surrounding area are full of rich history, telling the stories of the people, places and moments which have shaped Central Texas. This history and the associated stories and images can be easily explored through the Waco History app and Waco History website – developed by Director of Baylor University’s Institute for Oral History / Associate Professor of History Stephen Sloan, Ph.D. and Assistant Director of the Institute / Lecturer Adrienne Cain, M.L.S.
fox44news.com
Waco VA Regional Benefits Office hosting job fair
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Veterans Affairs’ Regional Benefits Office is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 9. The PACT Act In-person Hiring Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 701 Clay Avenue in Waco. Doors open at 9 a.m. Walk-up applicants...
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
fox44news.com
Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
KWTX
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
fox44news.com
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Friday and Saturday. The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E....
fox44news.com
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
KWTX
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
KWTX
Central Texas dog on road to recovery in Dallas area after Killeen men set him on fire, threw him in dumpster
(KWTX) - A pitbull is on the road to recovery in North Texas after being rescued from a deplorable situation in Killeen last year. Samsonite was named after a suitcase brand, similar to the one he was found stuffed into after being doused in hairspray, set on fire and then discarded like he was trash.
Waco High School to implement new safety measures
The changes are in response to a recent number of incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, according to Sterlin McGruder, principal of Waco High School.
Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting...
Global packaging company to invest record-breaking $1 billion in Waco
An international company that produces recycled paper packaging products in investing a record-setting $1 billion in a new paper mill in Waco.
