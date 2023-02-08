ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Historical marker set for 1916 Waco lynching

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history. The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Downtown Waco tour will highlight Black history

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco and the surrounding area are full of rich history, telling the stories of the people, places and moments which have shaped Central Texas. This history and the associated stories and images can be easily explored through the Waco History app and Waco History website – developed by Director of Baylor University’s Institute for Oral History / Associate Professor of History Stephen Sloan, Ph.D. and Assistant Director of the Institute / Lecturer Adrienne Cain, M.L.S.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco VA Regional Benefits Office hosting job fair

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Veterans Affairs’ Regional Benefits Office is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 9. The PACT Act In-person Hiring Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 701 Clay Avenue in Waco. Doors open at 9 a.m. Walk-up applicants...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco police respond to aggravated assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Moss Rose Center to open as warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Friday and Saturday. The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E....
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
COPPERAS COVE, TX

