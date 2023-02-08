Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Etowah, Jefferson, Montgomery, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Blount; Chilton; Etowah; Jefferson; Montgomery; Pike; Shelby; St. Clair WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Chilton, Autauga, Montgomery and Pike Counties. * WHEN...Through midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0