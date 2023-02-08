Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Broward Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 04:07:00 Expires: 2023-02-15 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ this evening to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-12 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will peak this afternoon through early Sunday, then will slowly subside. Surf will be highest on northwest facing beaches. Another round of high surf, possibly even larger, is expected early next week.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marion County through 330 PM EST At 256 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moss Bluff, or 7 miles southwest of Juniper Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Springs, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff, Silver Springs Shores, Lake Weir, Burbank and Summerfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Grady, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grady; Thomas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia, including the following counties, in south central Georgia, Brooks, Lowndes and Thomas. In southwest Georgia, Grady. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 107 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Quitman, Thomasville, Valdosta, Cairo, Lake Park, Hahira, Boston, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Barwick, Oaklawn, Hollis and Pidcock. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jackson.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 01:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Grady; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast through tonight with isolated higher amounts across the Watch area. The most vulnerable locations are in southwest Georgia and the Florida Big Bend near the state line. Flash flooding is possible from training storms or where rainfall accumulates in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting George, Jackson and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to gradually rise to above flood stage by Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Franklin; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty; Madison FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast through tonight with isolated higher amounts across the Watch area. The most vulnerable locations are in southwest Georgia and the Florida Big Bend near the state line. Flash flooding is possible from training storms or where rainfall accumulates in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Franklin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast through tonight with isolated higher amounts across the Watch area. The most vulnerable locations are in southwest Georgia and the Florida Big Bend near the state line. Flash flooding is possible from training storms or where rainfall accumulates in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 11:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to gradually rise and is forecast to crest at a stage of 26.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change still could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches with localized amounts up to five inches south of Interstate 64. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and ice means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...have a winter survival kit with you. The public is encouraged to report snowfall amounts...ice accumulation or wind damage to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov...through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected and some ice. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds are expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buncombe, Graham, Macon, Madison, Northern Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Graham; Macon; Madison; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Madison, Swain, Buncombe, Graham, Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change still could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Berrien, Cook, Lanier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berrien; Cook; Lanier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the following counties, Berrien, Colquitt, Cook and Lanier. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 145 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Adel, Nashville, Moultrie, Lakeland, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Alapaha, Moody Air Force Base, Riverside, Schley, Meigs, Berlin, Funston, Cecil and Ellenton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
