Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Broward Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 04:07:00 Expires: 2023-02-15 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marion County through 330 PM EST At 256 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moss Bluff, or 7 miles southwest of Juniper Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Springs, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff, Silver Springs Shores, Lake Weir, Burbank and Summerfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will peak later this morning through tonight, then subside Sunday morning. Surf will be highest on northwest facing beaches. Another round of high surf, possibly even larger, is expected early next week.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ this evening to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jackson.
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
Flood Advisory issued for Echols by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Echols FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following counties, in northern Florida, Hamilton. In southeast Georgia, Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee and Echols. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen since early Friday. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Douglas, Jasper, Homerville, Pearson, Willacoochee, Broxton, Jennings, Ambrose, Argyle, Statenville, Nicholls, Du Pont, Cogdell, Mayday, Needmore, Belmont, Crossroads, Blue Springs, West Green and Axson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting George, Jackson and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to gradually rise to above flood stage by Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 15:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and ice means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...have a winter survival kit with you. The public is encouraged to report snowfall amounts...ice accumulation or wind damage to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov...through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected and some ice. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds are expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Rockingham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches with localized amounts up to four inches along the higher ridges. Total ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow and ice accumulations will be focused to the higher terrain above 1500 feet, with greater amounts above 2000 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Flooding of streets begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady at 4.0 feet through early next week, then is forecast to fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 3 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 3 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grayson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and ice means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...have a winter survival kit with you. The public is encouraged to report snowfall amounts...ice accumulation or wind damage to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov...through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grayson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected and some ice. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds are expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Hall; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; White RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER FAR NORTHEAST GEORGIA LATE TONIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING UP TO AN INCH OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2500 FEET A strong upper level storm system will move across the state tonight and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft moves through between 3 AM and 12 PM EST Sunday, rain may mix with or change to all snow, especially at elevations above 2500 feet. Surface temperatures during this time are expected to remain in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees over most of northeast Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or other impacts. However, at elevations above 2500 feet, temperatures could be cold enough for light snow accumulations up to an inch which could briefly affect roads before temperatures rise in the afternoon to the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 12:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 164.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 PM CST Saturday was 164.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 162.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change still could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
