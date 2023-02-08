Read full article on original website
LIVE: Moss Point leaders discuss the downtown area growing
A biological study by the same group of scientists has been sent for peer review and will be presented to the Coalition when completed. Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. Ocean Springs Middle Schoolers celebrate regional science...
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
Secretary of State ends statewide tour in Jackson County
It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
Black History Month: The Pleasant Reed Home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, we’re highlight the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. “It’s apart of history that everyone should know,” said historian Isaiah Edwards. “Everyone should realize how far we come as a Black race.
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak representatives visited Pascagoula and Gulfport to give safety briefings regarding upcoming passenger rail service. Monday, the company began trial runs of its passenger rail service from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana, with four stops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. “We’ve already had about five...
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
Mississippi Sound Coalition seeks community support over diversion projects
Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. The national competition happens in Washington D.C. this April. In the Kitchen with Jia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. If you're having a sweet tooth, Jia at The Beau Rivage has...
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Ocean Springs students to represent the state in national science competition
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s all smiles for a hardworking group of students who recently participated in the Ocean Springs Middle School Science Bowl Competition. The team of five, which consisted of Gemma Wallis, Jack Lee, Alexis Ussery, Chloe Newkirk, and Benton Morisseau, won the regional title against dozens of South Mississippi teams.
St. Vincent de Paul student wins Harrison Co. Regional Spelling Bee
Nativity BVM students deliver donated supplies to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. The students make the distribution as part of a community service project for National Catholic Schools Week. In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Michael D'Angelo and Chef JD Haynes from 200...
Pass Christian High students learn real-world skills during CTE month
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wednesday’s...
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Wednesday’s...
Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
South Mississippi saw one to two inches of rain with parts of Pearl River County seeing over four inches. This damp pattern will stick around through Saturday. A stalled front will stay just offshore, so parts of the area will see rain while others may see some sunshine. Today was noticeably less humid, a little cooler and breezy. A low pressure system will move across the northern gulf coast. Saturday will be even cooler but still cloudy with light rain and winds out of the north. Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the 30s and 40s. It should be drier Sunday and Monday. Rian chances return Tuesday.
Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
Two men each sentenced to 20 years in prison in pair of Ocean Springs armed robberies
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two Ocean Springs men were sentenced to a total of 30 years for a pair of armed robberies at two different gas stations in the Ocean Springs area in April 2021. Gywan Ladarius Willis, 28, and Alfonzo Lavente Taylor, 34, appeared before Jackson County Judge Keith Miller...
