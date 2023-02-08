Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Magician Alex Ramone talks ‘The Foolers’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Magician Alex Ramone joined “All Indiana’ to talk about an evening of jaw-dropping illusions celebrating television’s No. 1 magic show. Penn and Teller present “The Foolers,”four master magicians who pay homage to the classic magic of Penn and Teller. It will...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Ballet to perform ‘Love Springs Eternal’
Love is in the air throughout central Indiana, and “Love Springs Eternal” is coming to the Indianapolis Ballet stage!. William Robinson, Indiana Ballet’s company artist, and Don Steffy, Indianapolis Ballet Executive Director, told “All Indiana” about the Feb. 17-19 performances at The Toby at Newfields in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Family, fiddle and farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzet. Sweitzer traveled to Richmond and met an amazing violin-playing farm family. Click on...
WISH-TV
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
WISH-TV
Catfish Cooley talks about upcoming comedy performance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian and social media mega-star Catfish Cooley joined “All Indiana” Thursday to talk about upcoming appearances in Indy and Fort Wayne. Many may know Cooley from his wild viral videos and online character “Redneck.” He is also known for his genuine sense of humor and blunt tone.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Zoo Receives More Major Recognition
Our Indianapolis Zoo is up for yet another amazing award. USA Today readers have ranked the top Zoos in the country, and the highly respected Indianapolis Zoo has been nominated and is in the running for Best American Zoo. Find out more as I chat with PR Specialist Cody Mattox...
WISH-TV
Psychologist talks about book ‘How to Be Single and Happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentines Day around the corner, the reality is that dating in today’s world can be brutal. Thankfully, there are ways to remain hopeful while looking for love. Author Dr. Jenny Taitz who is a clinical psychologist and board-certified cognitive behavior expert, joined “All Indiana”...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
WISH-TV
2023 Indianapolis 500 ticket design unveiled at hockey game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey and the IndyCar Series racing collided Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. During the second intermission of the Indy Fuel hockey game, fans got a first-hand glimpse at what the ticket for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will look like. It features 2022 winner...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Buca Di Beppo Italian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday’s Tasty Takeout is Buca Di Beppo Italian!. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery from two locations: Downtown Indianapolis at 35 N Illinois St and 6045 E 86th St in Castleton Square. You can contact the restaurant at 317-632-2822 at their Downtown Indianapolis location...
WISH-TV
Rooted School launches program to give students cash and financial literacy course
Rooted School is dedicated to closing the wealth gap and providing students pathways to financial freedom. This year, the school partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to start a Youth Cash Transfer program. Rooted School leader Ma’at Lands and junior student Dwayne Sullivan joined us to discuss the program. The Mind Trust supported the launch of Rooted School, as the organization aims to empower students, educators, and communities in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Lafayette elementary considers 4-day school week
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette School Corp. is considering a four-day school week, but, first, leaders want feedback from the community. In Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor spoke with the principal of Vinton Elementary. Cindy Preston talked about what she’s been hearing from parents and...
WISH-TV
Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara talks comedy show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara joined “All Indiana” Friday to discuss about his upcoming show at the Helium Comedy Club. You may know Ferrara from his numerous TV shows or from his years touring as a stand-up comedian. He has been winning over audiences for more than a decade.
WISH-TV
Authorities in 2 states hunt for Greenwood man wanted for scams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities believe a Greenwood, Indiana, man is now in West Virginia after defrauding customers of money for car repairs that he never completed. A pair of those customers, Darci Bell and her husband, allege John Bragg II took $14,000 to repair their rare 1965 Volkswagen bus, but never did the work and disappeared.
WISH-TV
IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to several bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday. Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.
WISH-TV
Restaurant raises funds for Indy Steelers Youth Football after founder killed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler-Tarkington restaurant Hoagies & Hops is raising money for the Indy Steelers Youth Football Program after Richard Donnell Hamilton, the founder and head coach, was killed in a suspected road rage incident in January. The restaurant is expecting a full house when the Philadelphia Eagles...
WISH-TV
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
WISH-TV
Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award. News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The awards comes with a prize...
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
Comments / 0