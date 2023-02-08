ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix officials say the incident took place near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5:30 a.m.

Police say 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was found on the street and pronounced dead by fire crews.

Officials say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velasquez had a confrontation with Jacquez outside of a home, shot him, and left the scene.

Velasquez has been arrested and faces murder charges.

