Motley Fool

AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Millions of Americans are about to be forced to cut up to $258 a month out of their grocery budgets as emergency food stamps suddenly end in March

Come March, millions of Americans will see their SNAP benefits drop drastically, some by over $200. A pandemic-era SNAP expansion is winding down in March, after funding was cut in the omnibus. That'll mean the average SNAP participant loses $82 a month in benefits. Millions of Americans are staring down...
ALABAMA STATE
Shabbir Ahmad

$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer

Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.
TechSpot

Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
MyNorthwest

Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard,” a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers” before being widely released...
The Independent

Netflix launches new account sharing rules to try and get people to pay for their own logins

Netflix has launched the latest stage in its crackdown on account sharing, with new rules aimed at encouraging people to pay up.The rules will allow people to pay extra to share an account, and is coming to limited countries initially.But it is one part of a plan that could eventually affect all of the 100 million people that the company estimates are sharing their accounts, against Netflix’s rules.For years, Netflix has taken a relatively permissive approach to shared accounts, declining to enforce what have long been stated rules. But in recent months – amid falling revenues and a new search...

