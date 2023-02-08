ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Harris chides GOP for ‘theatrics’ at State of the Union

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GW3hD_0kgPoo0g00

Vice President Harris early Wednesday dismissed the frequent jeers and boos among Republican lawmakers during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address as “theatrics,” arguing President Biden’s record of bipartisanship speaks for itself.

“I think there’s a bit of what happens in that room, sadly that it’s about theatrics, but when you talk about the substantive work, I think we’ve seen some success in terms of bipartisan work,” Harris said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“The president, it’s his nature and it’s his commitment to the American people to work across the aisle,” Harris added. “That’s not going to stop, even if some people are cynical about it.”

In a separate interview early Wednesday with “CBS Mornings,” Harris said Biden was “focused on the American people as opposed to necessarily the gamesmanship that was being played in the room.”

Harris pointed to the bipartisan infrastructure law Biden signed in 2021 that has helped fund thousands of projects nationwide, as well as a bipartisan gun safety bill Biden signed last summer in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

GOP lawmakers, and House Republicans in particular, frequently shouted out and heckled Biden during his speech to a joint session of Congress late Tuesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) could be heard calling Biden a “liar,” along with other Republicans shouting back at the president after he asserted some in the GOP wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare.

At a later point, cries of “secure the border” rang out. When Biden mentioned fentanyl and the border, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) yelled: “It’s your fault!”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) maintained a neutral expression throughout the evening while seated behind Biden, and he had urged members of his caucus to be respectful prior to the speech.

But the raucous response created a split-screen Biden and his team are likely to embrace as they make the case to the public that Democrats are focused on the issues while Republicans are a party of chaos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 37

joesmoe
3d ago

You can't be serious? I don't remember her saying anything about any of Pelosi's theatrics. Anything democrats accuse you of, they have already done.

Reply(2)
43
Patrick Zim
3d ago

Yeah, that was horrible, right? It was nowhere near what Nancy Pelosi did when she ripped up the speech that Trump read on national television because ahead knew it would televised. Once again, the democrats show that they can say and do whatever they want. Democrats are out of power but you can't take them off any committee even though they set the precedent by doing just that. Democrats yelled that Trump lies during his speeches but that cannot be done when one of them are doing it. When they lose the election by way of the electoral college, they demand to flip to the popular vote immediately. The Supreme Court doesn't go their way, then let's just add more liberals when democrats are in the WH and have the majority.

Reply(1)
24
old sarge
3d ago

speaker of the house didn't tear up the speech and what's wrong booing Biden democrats booed trump payback

Reply(1)
35
Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Blocks Reporters From Questioning Husband President Joe Biden About Classified Documents Scandal

Jill Biden did her best to physically block eager reporters from getting near President Joe Biden at the White House's Lunar New Year celebration. The First Lady was seen expertly moving herself between the journalists and her husband — who has been recently mocked for repeatedly fumbling his words and flubbing names in speeches — as they peppered him with questions about the classified documents that had been found in one of his old office buildings. "This has really gotten concerning," former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said in a Friday, January 27, interview addressing the incident. "In all fairness to...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near

President Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a physical later this month after previously missing the exam two months in a row, RadarOnline.com can confirm.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed the news on Wednesday during her daily press briefing.According to Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s physical is scheduled for February 16 and the results of the exam will be released to the public later that day.“I know folks are wondering why it hasn't happened yet,” she explained Wednesday. “This was literally a matter of scheduling around what has been an incredibly busy schedule for the president the past several months,...
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Announces Retirement

It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden Stuns In Shiny Purple Dress For 2023 State Of The Union

First Lady Jill Biden always makes a statement with her fashion choices! Whether she’s speaking out on an important issue or meeting with fellow world leaders, Dr. Jill Biden, 71, always looks fantastic when making public appearances. She rocked a purple dress as she arrived for the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7.
BBC

This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union

President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
The Hill

Carville on GOP heckling of Biden: ‘You saw real white trash on display’

Democratic strategist James Carville said some Republicans’ heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address on Tuesday demonstrated “white trashdom” in the GOP.  “I tell people I have the equivalent of a Ph.D. in white trashology, and you saw real white trash on display,” Carville told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat”…
The Hill

Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response

Former President Trump, the leading GOP contender to take on President Biden in next year’s presidential election, issued a “real state of the union” Tuesday as a pre-taped response to Biden’s address.   In a fiery two-minute speech, Trump described the U.S. as a country under siege by immigrants at the southern border, marred by…
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
The Hill

The Hill

881K+
Followers
96K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy