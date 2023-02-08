ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of the Union

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GO2jP_0kgPon7x00

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday dismissed a question on whether he was trying to quell a number of outbursts from members of his caucus during President Biden’s State of the Union address.

“Apparently the White House comms team is delighted at the reaction because it looked like Joe Biden was standing up to the Republicans,” Steve Doocy, a host on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” said to McCarthy during an appearance by the Speaker on the network. “At one point it looked like you were trying to shush your side of the aisle. What happened?”

McCarthy deflected, blaming Biden for riling up members of the House GOP.

“Well, the president was trying to goad the members, and the members are passionate about it,” McCarthy said.

During Tuesday’s speech a number of Republicans shouted at Biden, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who called Biden a “liar” after a remark by the president about Medicare and Social Security.

Other Republicans screamed at Biden to “secure to border” when he spoke about the ongoing opioid crisis in America.

McCarthy had previously said his party would abide by the congressional “code of ethics” and that he would not play “childish games like tearing up a speech,” a reference to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripping in half a copy of then-President Trump’s prepared remarks during the 2020 State of the Union address.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 15

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Hill

Donald Trump’s two unforgivable ‘sins’

You would be hard-pressed to find a neutral voice when it comes to opinions about Donald Trump. People either hate him, really hate him, or love him.  With that in mind, even trying to analyze with facts the pros and cons of his various policies while president would be a waste of time. Those who…
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Chelsea Handler Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unhinged Outburst

Chelsea Handler began her week as guest host of The Daily Show by brutally mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for complaining about how “miserable” her job is. And she was at it again on Wednesday night after the Georgia Republican interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with shouts of “liar!”“Republicans were acting like wild animals… and I liked it!” Handler said. “Keep this up, you guys. You finally made a State of the Union watchable!” She went on to joke that after Greene screamed “liar,” Rep. George Santos stood up and said, “Over here!”Earlier, Handler praised Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene unapologetic over Biden heckling after State of the Union

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was unapologetic after heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address before Congress. Despite standing up and screaming “liar” at Mr Biden during the speech on Tuesday night, Ms Greene later took to Twitter to complain about the president’s supposed “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying as he was yelling at people, yelling through...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response

Former President Trump, the leading GOP contender to take on President Biden in next year’s presidential election, issued a “real state of the union” Tuesday as a pre-taped response to Biden’s address.   In a fiery two-minute speech, Trump described the U.S. as a country under siege by immigrants at the southern border, marred by…
ARKANSAS STATE
WWD

Jill Biden Chooses Regal Purple Dress for State of the Union Address 2023

Jill Biden attended the 2023 State of the Union Address on Tuesday, opting for jewel tones. In honor of this year’s address given by her husband, President Biden, the first lady wore a regal bright purple dress with a statement belt. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces and gold bracelets.More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra Stripes During President Biden’s speech, he called for an end to what he referred to as “junk fees” in travel, entertainment and credit cards. He also discussed economic issues ranging from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
The Hill

The Hill

881K+
Followers
96K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy