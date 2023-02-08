Read full article on original website
Related
Kodak Step Slim review: is this tiny printer what you need for social events?
The Kodak Step Slim is very small, runs on battery power, and prints photos from your phone. But is it any good?
The Verge
The most surprising camera I have used in years
At nearly three pounds, or 1,340g, the $5,500 Nikon Z9 is a brick of a mirrorless camera with more buttons and features than I have been able to test in the nearly two months I have had with it. It has a new full-frame 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor that, thanks to the new Expeed 7 image processor, can shoot RAW photos at 20fps for over 1,000 frames (assuming you are using a fast enough card). And the video specs put flagship specs from Sony’s A1 and Canon’s R5 to shame. They include 12-bit 8K 60fps or 4K 120fps both in N-RAW, Nikon’s RAW video format. You can also shoot in ProRes RAW up to 5K 30fps.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus tipped to upgrade to new camera humps
The iPhone 14 could easily be mistaken for its vanilla 13 forebear; however, according to a new rumor, the next-gen 15 will have a better chance of distinguishing itself in 2023. It will allegedly join the 15 Plus in developing a new kind of camera hump, thought to accommodate new upgrades found in the current Pro and Pro Max variants.
CNET
Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, Ultra: Explaining All the Cameras on Samsung's New Phones
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung's 2023 flagship lineup includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and their camera upgrades took up much of the conversation when the phones were unveiled at Samsung Unpacked last week. There are improvements across the line to the front-facing camera. The main camera on the $1,200 Ultra phone got an upgraded 200-megapixel sensor compared with the 108-megapixel one on last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Fstoppers
Why Some Photographers and Their Cameras Are Better at Getting a Correct Exposure Than Others
Besides composition, choosing the correct exposure is essential for your photography. Achieving that requires understanding how metering works and how to control the camera's settings. It's here that some cameras excel and others let you down. Metering measures the amount of light coming into your camera through the lens (TTL...
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
notebookcheck.net
Meizu "20 Pro" declines to smile for the camera in a new leak
Meizu is said to resume upgrades to its last 18 series of flagship Android smartphones, starting with the new 20 and 20 Pro, as of 2023. Now, the more premium of the 2 has allegedly been spotted in the wild in a way that suggests it will follow one of the strangest mobile device trends of the year.
9to5Mac
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aces JerryRigEverything's durability test
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched earlier this month, and we’ve already seen one durability test video pop up online, the one from PBKreviews. Well, a second one popped up, from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a channel many of you are familiar with. The Galaxy S23 Ultra does great...
The Futuristic French Plane Designed To Fly Without Wings
Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft known as "tail-sitters," if proven successful, would basically do away with the need for runaways.
Galaxy S23 cameras explained: 200MP and why the other sensors are unchanged
Did you miss Samsung Unpacked, or just need a refresher on what makes the Galaxy S23 Ultra so special for photography? We have the breakdown you need.
New York Post
This Samsung Frame TV is $1,000 off today on Amazon
What’s the number one problem with TV’s these days?. In our opinion, it’s that they don’t look enough like a painting. Sure, you can project family pictures on it or even add a screensaver of a world-famous painting, but no matter what, when you turn the TV off after a long day of binging, it’s not going to be wall art. It’s still unmistakably a flat-screen TV, taking up one side of your living room.
Engadget
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $399
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Here's a quick...
Kia's 'Binky Dad' Super Bowl Commercial Is The First To End On TikTok With 3 Alternate Endings
Kia is launching a new 'Binky Dad' commercial during the Super Bowl, but is also branching out into multiple alternate endings of the short - all on TikTok.
The Reason Apple Never Added A Radio Tuner App Like Android
Why don't iPhones play the radio? It's a simple question with a surprisingly complex answer. By itself, including radio functionality in a consumer electronics device seems like a simple choice. As befits a technology over a hundred years old (via PBS), engineers have gotten radio transmission down to an art. Tuners are neither expensive nor labor-intensive to install. Radio's market share, however, has unquestionably dropped in the past few decades. Still, per Pew Research, 83% of Americans over age 12 listened to the radio on at least a weekly basis as of 2020. That's a lot of potential listeners. Why exclude them?
notebookcheck.net
New Sony Xperia smartphone like the 10 V or rumored Ace IV could arrive in a rainbow-busting range of colors
A somewhat tenuous report has claimed that Sony will deliver an Xperia smartphone in 2023 with at least seven color choices, with perhaps even more than that being available. The source of the information is supposedly the Chinese social media site Weibo via Reddit, but there appears to be no corroborating evidence at the moment, so pinch-of-salt time. It has been opined that it would not be the premium Xperia 1 V or Xperia 5 V that would come with such a range of color options, and that it would be more likely a less-expensive Xperia model such as the Xperia 10 V or the rumored Xperia Ace IV.
PlayStation VR 2 : What fans can expect about its most innovative features?
The PlayStation VR 2 headgear will feel instantly recognizable to anyone who has used or seen the original PlayStation VR. There are the same two-tone black and white plastics and rubbers that are now emblematic of the PS5 (even if they originated with the PSVR), the same halo design for strapping it to your head, and the display is dangling in front of your eyes and can be adjusted in and out for comfort.
This Homemade Bugatti Is Truly Stunning
A group of YouTubers in Vietnam took upon themselves to build their own Bugatti Chiron, and although it's a replica, the design work is very impressive.
Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Pre-Orders Open, Confirming $70 Price Tag
If you thought Nintendo's games were already expensive, prepare yourself. "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is ushering in the $70 price point.
Hands on: Canon EOS R8 review
The Canon EOS R8 is a remarkably light and powerful full-frame camera – with some ergonomic compromises
SlashGear
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0