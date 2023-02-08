ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

The most surprising camera I have used in years

At nearly three pounds, or 1,340g, the $5,500 Nikon Z9 is a brick of a mirrorless camera with more buttons and features than I have been able to test in the nearly two months I have had with it. It has a new full-frame 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor that, thanks to the new Expeed 7 image processor, can shoot RAW photos at 20fps for over 1,000 frames (assuming you are using a fast enough card). And the video specs put flagship specs from Sony’s A1 and Canon’s R5 to shame. They include 12-bit 8K 60fps or 4K 120fps both in N-RAW, Nikon’s RAW video format. You can also shoot in ProRes RAW up to 5K 30fps.
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus tipped to upgrade to new camera humps

The iPhone 14 could easily be mistaken for its vanilla 13 forebear; however, according to a new rumor, the next-gen 15 will have a better chance of distinguishing itself in 2023. It will allegedly join the 15 Plus in developing a new kind of camera hump, thought to accommodate new upgrades found in the current Pro and Pro Max variants.
CNET

Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, Ultra: Explaining All the Cameras on Samsung's New Phones

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung's 2023 flagship lineup includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and their camera upgrades took up much of the conversation when the phones were unveiled at Samsung Unpacked last week. There are improvements across the line to the front-facing camera. The main camera on the $1,200 Ultra phone got an upgraded 200-megapixel sensor compared with the 108-megapixel one on last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net

Meizu "20 Pro" declines to smile for the camera in a new leak

Meizu is said to resume upgrades to its last 18 series of flagship Android smartphones, starting with the new 20 and 20 Pro, as of 2023. Now, the more premium of the 2 has allegedly been spotted in the wild in a way that suggests it will follow one of the strangest mobile device trends of the year.
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aces JerryRigEverything's durability test

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched earlier this month, and we’ve already seen one durability test video pop up online, the one from PBKreviews. Well, a second one popped up, from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a channel many of you are familiar with. The Galaxy S23 Ultra does great...
New York Post

This Samsung Frame TV is $1,000 off today on Amazon

What’s the number one problem with TV’s these days?. In our opinion, it’s that they don’t look enough like a painting. Sure, you can project family pictures on it or even add a screensaver of a world-famous painting, but no matter what, when you turn the TV off after a long day of binging, it’s not going to be wall art. It’s still unmistakably a flat-screen TV, taking up one side of your living room.
Engadget

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $399

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Here's a quick...
SlashGear

The Reason Apple Never Added A Radio Tuner App Like Android

Why don't iPhones play the radio? It's a simple question with a surprisingly complex answer. By itself, including radio functionality in a consumer electronics device seems like a simple choice. As befits a technology over a hundred years old (via PBS), engineers have gotten radio transmission down to an art. Tuners are neither expensive nor labor-intensive to install. Radio's market share, however, has unquestionably dropped in the past few decades. Still, per Pew Research, 83% of Americans over age 12 listened to the radio on at least a weekly basis as of 2020. That's a lot of potential listeners. Why exclude them?
notebookcheck.net

New Sony Xperia smartphone like the 10 V or rumored Ace IV could arrive in a rainbow-busting range of colors

A somewhat tenuous report has claimed that Sony will deliver an Xperia smartphone in 2023 with at least seven color choices, with perhaps even more than that being available. The source of the information is supposedly the Chinese social media site Weibo via Reddit, but there appears to be no corroborating evidence at the moment, so pinch-of-salt time. It has been opined that it would not be the premium Xperia 1 V or Xperia 5 V that would come with such a range of color options, and that it would be more likely a less-expensive Xperia model such as the Xperia 10 V or the rumored Xperia Ace IV.
Blogging Big Blue

PlayStation VR 2 : What fans can expect about its most innovative features?

The PlayStation VR 2 headgear will feel instantly recognizable to anyone who has used or seen the original PlayStation VR. There are the same two-tone black and white plastics and rubbers that are now emblematic of the PS5 (even if they originated with the PSVR), the same halo design for strapping it to your head, and the display is dangling in front of your eyes and can be adjusted in and out for comfort.
