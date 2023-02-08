A somewhat tenuous report has claimed that Sony will deliver an Xperia smartphone in 2023 with at least seven color choices, with perhaps even more than that being available. The source of the information is supposedly the Chinese social media site Weibo via Reddit, but there appears to be no corroborating evidence at the moment, so pinch-of-salt time. It has been opined that it would not be the premium Xperia 1 V or Xperia 5 V that would come with such a range of color options, and that it would be more likely a less-expensive Xperia model such as the Xperia 10 V or the rumored Xperia Ace IV.

22 HOURS AGO