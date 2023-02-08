ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Biden’s State of the Union: Everything is awesome

By Joe Concha, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM9Kd_0kgPoeBQ00

Let’s get one item out of the way: State of the Union addresses are among the most overhyped events of any presidency. Thousands of words, many designed for easy applause lines from one side of the chamber. Ample sound and fury signifying nothing.

Think about it for a moment: Outside of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sophomorically tearing up President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address, what memorable line or moment has ever stood out in these speeches? They are little more than a laundry list of policy positions marinated in self-congratulation.

Tuesday night’s address by President Biden was no different. The commander in chief engaged in happy talk that would have one believe that:

— inflation were 1.4 percent (the number Biden inherited) instead of 6.5 percent as it currently stands.

— violent crime weren’t climbing in most cities across the country. ( It is .)

—the border were closed and secure. (More than 5 million illegal migrants have entered the country since Biden took office, including more than 100 on the terror watch list.)

—fentanyl overdoses were minimal. (They’re the leading killer of adults between the ages of 18-49 due to lax border policy that allows the lethal drug, produced in China, to be shipped to Mexico and brought into the country relatively easily.)

—the U.S. educational system continues to improve. (College admissions scores are at their lowest in 30 years .)

—the world is a relatively stable place. (U.S.-China relations deteriorate and the Russia-Ukraine war drags on with no diplomatic solution in sight, while terror groups continue to expand in Taliban-led Afghanistan.)

No matter. The president spun the numbers to make it feel like it’s the Roaring ‘20s again.

“Inflation has fallen every month for the last six months, while take-home pay has gone up,” Biden declared . What he failed to mention was that inflation is still nearly five times higher than it was the day he took office, while wages are still not keeping up with inflation.

As for the national debt, the spin continued.

“The two years since we’ve been in power, we’ve reduced the national debt, so far, $1.7 trillion in two years. And we still grew the economy. But we did it because we paid for everything. We paid for everything, and we grew the economy at the same time,” said Biden.

This simply isn’t true. On the day Biden was inaugurated, the national debt was about $27.7 trillion, according to the U.S. Treasury. And as of Feb. 6, 2023, it had jumped to $31.5 trillion.

The conditions on the ground as seen in the minds of Biden’s speechwriters and as experienced by the public are as disconnected as ever. A recent NBC News poll asked voters if they felt the country was on the right track or the wrong track, and more than 70 percent said it’s on the wrong track. This marks the ninth consecutive poll during the Biden administration where at least 68 percent or more of likely voters have expressed that gloomy sentiment.

NBC News has never before recorded this level of sustained pessimism in the history of its polling, which includes following the 1992 recession and 2008 Great Recession.

No matter: Before the speech, many in the media touted what an awesome job Biden has done. After the speech, they predictably hailed the speech in glowing terms .

This disconnect only reinforces the public’s lack of trust in the media. Per an in-depth 2022 Pew Research study , 65 percent of the nearly 12,000 journalists surveyed said the media does a solid job of “covering the most important stories of the day” and reporting news accurately. But when the public was asked how they viewed the media, just 35 percent felt the same way. That’s a 30-point perception gap.

The State of the Union is strong, proclaimed the president before at least 30 million people watching at home. But when a record 44 percent of Americans say they’re financially worse off since Biden took office, that underscores the disconnect.

But don’t expect Biden’s team to change their communications strategy. Especially when there’s so many in the press willing to push the same narrative.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 79

Jeff Woods
3d ago

The games have never been played better..To get people to actually believe the opposite is true in many aspects in this country is astounding..but, the leftists seem to be pulling this off as we continue to sink like a stone..

Reply(1)
51
lovecoffee
3d ago

Oh dear god and people make fun of trump!? Look at Biden’s clown face! I can’t wait to see this man get impeached along with Harris!

Reply(1)
54
Angela Herford
3d ago

He truly believes that people cannot do mathematics and calculate exactly how much he lied and how much he is screwing the American people out of and for!! The only folks that voted for him were aliens, welfare recipients, and very young or very old folks 🤔 that simply do not read or do mathematical calculations!!

Reply(3)
26
Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!

Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
DELAWARE STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'

Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
The Independent

Voices: Is the Republican Party going to regret letting Marjorie Taylor Greene act like that?

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he did not want Republicans to misbehave during the speech, telling members “cameras are on” and “the mics are hot.”Mr McCarthy had tried to pre-empt the president by delivering an address on Monday laying out his terms for debt ceiling negotiations. Save for saying that Social Security and Medicare are “off the table,” after years of conservatives saying they needed to be reformed and made solvent, it was mostly typical Republican fare about fiscal responsibility.Mr McCarthy’s hopes of GOP civility went up in smoke as...
GEORGIA STATE
Mediaite

Bannon Trashes ‘Terrible’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Rebuttal: ‘She’s Not Intellectually Capable’

Unlike most conservatives who weighed in on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R-AR.) rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Steve Bannon is not a fan. Sanders gave remarks shortly after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In her speech, Sanders ripped the left’s “woke fantasies” and said the president has handed the country over to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
The Hill

The Hill

881K+
Followers
96K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy