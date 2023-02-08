Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country

Read full article on original website
An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2
Imagine paying $10 to go watch your local high school’s basketball team play… Only for them to hold the ball the whole game, and you can count on one hand how many shots they took. I would’ve demanded a refund. In high school basketball, they don’t use a shot clock, so teams can literally just play four corners all night long, and could literally just pass the ball all game without taking a shot if they wanted to. Of course, […] The post An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Powers Past Stanford Behind Big Second Inning
The Sooners plated four runs with two outs in the second inning to down the Stanford Cardinal at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Friday night.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Walks Off Liberty in Extra Innings
Alyssa Brito won the game for the Sooners in the eighth inning after an impressive defensive display from Liberty.
Six Former Oklahoma Players Land in XFL
The rebooted league, in which Bob Stoops now coaches, announced its final 51-man rosters this week.
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Edmond's Chad Richison Stadium to remain venue for Oklahoma football championships for five more years
By Glen Brockenbush Photo by Michael Kinney Oklahoma's 11-man high school football state championship games will stay at their current home for the next five seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted at its Wednesday meeting to keep the Class A through ...
Oklahoma Softball Opens 2023 Season With Double Header at Mark Campbell Invitational
The Sooners' 2023 season gets rolling on Thursday, headlined by a top 25 matchup with the Duke Blue Devils.
Oklahoma softball: Batter up! Sooners’ 2023 national title defense starts today
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team begins the 2023 season and its quest for a three-peat this weekend. Spoiler alert to the rest of the college football world: The Sooners are loaded again this season and are the unanimous No. 1 team in both the D1 Softball and USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll to begin the 2023 season.
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristen Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
First College in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
Tennessee Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists named for 2023
The TSSAA has released its Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists for the 2022-23 high school season. The winners will be announced March 13 at a ceremony at MTSU's Murphy Center. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on the 2022-23...
Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply
Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
