Seattle, WA

KING 5

The hope and the dream: Sharing the Black experience in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The Black experience is a multi-layered one filled with trauma and resilience but ultimately joy. In the midst of constant reminders of racism, it's not the focus for Black Americans. As we reflect and celebrate Black History Month, community members shared their stories that remind us how to keep hope alive and why it's so important for the next generation that follows.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves

Let’s hear from someone who says the tents could start disappearing in a matter of months, not years. I want to repeat some of what we heard yesterday from Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle, which is a group that organizes volunteers for cleanups around the city. It was working on these cleanups that radicalized her.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: New Communities, Grocery Stores, and Grants

Kensington Gardens Resort Living Community Reveals Newest Residence. Gig Harbor’s premium resort community Kensington Gardens recently wrapped up work on Hawksworth Villa. The 12-suite residence is one in a series of expansion plans within the picturesque 27-acre property. Get more details about its design details and amenities here. Tacoma...
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
TACOMA, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha

A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Mount Zion Baptist Church Women’s Ministry Launches Their 81st Women’s Celebration

The Mount Zion Baptist Church Women’s Ministry recently kicked off their 81st Women’s Celebration. Co-chaired by Deacon Darlene Hobbs and Sister Catherine Marshall, the Women’s Ministry has created an unforgettable experience observing this year’s celebration. The theme of this year’s celebration is, “Rejoice in the Lord in Times of Uncertainties”, based from the scripture Philippians 4:3-7. All events are open to the public and there are no fees to attend.
SEATTLE, WA
kcemployees.com

Safety Tip: Latest security updates

Our top priority is your safety and security at work, and we are continuing to partner with law enforcement, community, and other governments to ensure a safer, more welcoming environment in and around our facilities. This video covers the latest updates to King County security programs as well as resources...
KING COUNTY, WA

