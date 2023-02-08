Tile has been a design staple for centuries, and its balance of form and function ensure it’ll stick around for many more. Whimsical mosaic patterns create a design that steals the show, while an understated approach simply plays a supporting role. Easy to clean and super durable, tile is often used in kitchens and baths but can be utilized throughout the home. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite cottage spaces that incorporate tile—with styles ranging from timeless to trendsetting, and everything in between.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO