Syracuse, NY

One more wintery day before feeling like spring again!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's still winter, but we only have one more wintery day before it starts to feel like spring in CNY!. Today, CNY will see some snow showers and seasonably chilly temperatures. This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s but feeling like the teens because...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lack of snow and mild temperatures this winter could set records!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - In general, it's been a fairly mild winter in Syracuse with not much snowfall. But what's to come for the rest of winter?. Let's look back at some similar winters in Syracuse up to this date. Here's six examples of winters with a weak La Nina pattern and low snowfall totals: 2021-22, 2020-21, 2011-12, 1999-2000, 1974-75, and 1954-55.
SYRACUSE, NY
Marijuana shops operating around the law in CNY

ROME, N.Y. — New York will open its third legal recreational marijuana dispensary tomorrow in Binghamton. The other two are in Manhattan. As of now, only these are the only three dispensaries in the state that have been licensed. However, in the city of Rome, there is an unlicensed recreational marijuana shop.
ROME, NY
SUNY ESF hosts 'CNY Youth Climate Summit'

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 students and teachers from across Central New York gathered on the SUNY ESF campus Saturday morning for the "CNY Youth Climate Summit - We are a Force of Nature." The event allowed students from a dozen middle and high schools to come together...
SYRACUSE, NY
Supplemental SNAP benefits to end in March, last supplement to be issued by Feb. 24

ALBANY, N.Y. — All SNAP households in New York state will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that all New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the supplemental benefits, including those already receiving the maximum allowable level. SNAP households in all...
Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?

Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
NEW YORK STATE
CNY experiencing declining enrollment in public schools, increase in homeschooling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An analysis released Thursday found that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated declining enrollment in New York State schools — driving the largest enrollment loss in the nation between 2019-20 and 2021-22. The report was undertaken by The Education Trust – New York, a statewide education policy and advocacy organization. The analysis of school enrollment trends over the past five years reveals major shifts across the state, showing decreases at traditional public and private schools and significant increases at charter schools and homeschools.
SYRACUSE, NY
Mask requirements in health care settings to expire, not renewed by NYS health department

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. Back in September the CDC loosened it's mask requirements but New York continued...
NYS lifting mask requirements for health care settings, local hospitals decide next move

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York state is lifting face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday — choosing not to renew the pandemic emergency regulation. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "What we’re doing is shifting our request for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and come up with a plan for when masking may become required for their staff.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
SANDY CREEK, NY
Oneida County man scammed out of $1,300 at Walmart in part of nationwide scheme

ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning for neighbors after a man was scammed out of money at a Walmart in Rome. Deputies said the man was approached by another man driving a white SUV who claimed he needed help getting his family to Florida after losing his wallet. The complainant reported that he saw the man's family in the vehicle - a woman and four children ranging in age from 7 years old to an infant.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Take a 'run' on the wild side at Rosamond Gifford Zoo's 'Zoo Run Run' 5K this April

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced they are holding the annual Zoo Run Run, a 5K run/walk, on Saturday, April 22. The Zoo Run Run, will kick off at 7 a.m. in the zoo courtyard and have multiple waves that morning. The course will take runners through the zoo’s Wildlife Trail past snow leopards, red pandas, elephants, wolves camels, penguins and more. Participants will run the loop five times, all while the animals cheer them on!
SYRACUSE, NY

