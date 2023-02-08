ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning for neighbors after a man was scammed out of money at a Walmart in Rome. Deputies said the man was approached by another man driving a white SUV who claimed he needed help getting his family to Florida after losing his wallet. The complainant reported that he saw the man's family in the vehicle - a woman and four children ranging in age from 7 years old to an infant.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO