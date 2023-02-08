Read full article on original website
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
cnycentral.com
One more wintery day before feeling like spring again!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's still winter, but we only have one more wintery day before it starts to feel like spring in CNY!. Today, CNY will see some snow showers and seasonably chilly temperatures. This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s but feeling like the teens because...
cnycentral.com
Mild Thursday evening before gusty wind brings some accumulating snow Friday night
Thursday afternoon temperatures reached 70 degrees in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and 60 degrees over southwestern New York state!. While central New York will probably not get that warm, numbers should climb into the 50s Thursday evening before sliding back into the 40s and eventually upper 30s for Friday. When the cold...
cnycentral.com
Lack of snow and mild temperatures this winter could set records!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - In general, it's been a fairly mild winter in Syracuse with not much snowfall. But what's to come for the rest of winter?. Let's look back at some similar winters in Syracuse up to this date. Here's six examples of winters with a weak La Nina pattern and low snowfall totals: 2021-22, 2020-21, 2011-12, 1999-2000, 1974-75, and 1954-55.
cnycentral.com
Overnight closure of ramp connecting I-690 West to I-81 South in Syracuse Feb. 13 and 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp from westbound Interstate 690 to southbound Interstate 81 will be closed during from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14, to facilitate soil testing, weather permitting. A...
cnycentral.com
Marijuana shops operating around the law in CNY
ROME, N.Y. — New York will open its third legal recreational marijuana dispensary tomorrow in Binghamton. The other two are in Manhattan. As of now, only these are the only three dispensaries in the state that have been licensed. However, in the city of Rome, there is an unlicensed recreational marijuana shop.
cnycentral.com
SUNY ESF hosts 'CNY Youth Climate Summit'
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 students and teachers from across Central New York gathered on the SUNY ESF campus Saturday morning for the "CNY Youth Climate Summit - We are a Force of Nature." The event allowed students from a dozen middle and high schools to come together...
cnycentral.com
Supplemental SNAP benefits to end in March, last supplement to be issued by Feb. 24
ALBANY, N.Y. — All SNAP households in New York state will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that all New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the supplemental benefits, including those already receiving the maximum allowable level. SNAP households in all...
cnycentral.com
Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?
Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
cnycentral.com
Bed Bath and Beyond's Dewitt location to close as company tries to stay afloat
DEWITT, N.Y. — National retail chain Bed Bath and Beyond announced it's closing 150 locations nationwide, citing an attempt to avoid going out of business. Included in the list of impacted locations is the Dewitt store on Erie Boulevard. According to a list of store closings posted by the...
cnycentral.com
A horse loose in Ithaca gave police a different kind of chase Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y. — A horse broke free of it's trailer and roamed throughout the City of Ithaca Thursday morning. The Ithaca Police Department posted a photo of Officer Jamie Buffone with the escapee horse after she was able to round up the runaway and return it to its owner.
cnycentral.com
CNY experiencing declining enrollment in public schools, increase in homeschooling
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An analysis released Thursday found that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated declining enrollment in New York State schools — driving the largest enrollment loss in the nation between 2019-20 and 2021-22. The report was undertaken by The Education Trust – New York, a statewide education policy and advocacy organization. The analysis of school enrollment trends over the past five years reveals major shifts across the state, showing decreases at traditional public and private schools and significant increases at charter schools and homeschools.
cnycentral.com
Mask requirements in health care settings to expire, not renewed by NYS health department
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. Back in September the CDC loosened it's mask requirements but New York continued...
cnycentral.com
NYS lifting mask requirements for health care settings, local hospitals decide next move
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York state is lifting face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday — choosing not to renew the pandemic emergency regulation. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "What we’re doing is shifting our request for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and come up with a plan for when masking may become required for their staff.”
cnycentral.com
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
cnycentral.com
Report: The price of a wedding costs more than a down payment on a home in Syracuse
A recent report by the financial technology company SmartAsset revealed that in 23 cities across the country, getting married is more expensive than putting a down payment on a home. Syracuse is one of the cities that has the biggest disparity between the two, forcing those planning weddings to make...
cnycentral.com
Try to catch a glimpse of Rosamond Gifford Zoo's newest elusive resident, red wolf Evie
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduced their newest resident, red wolf Evie on Instagram Wednesday. With only 200 red wolves in human care and an estimated 10-20 remaining in the wild, the species is the most endangered canine on earth. Evie was acquired from Point Defiance Zoo...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County man scammed out of $1,300 at Walmart in part of nationwide scheme
ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning for neighbors after a man was scammed out of money at a Walmart in Rome. Deputies said the man was approached by another man driving a white SUV who claimed he needed help getting his family to Florida after losing his wallet. The complainant reported that he saw the man's family in the vehicle - a woman and four children ranging in age from 7 years old to an infant.
cnycentral.com
Research suggests shooting victims collectively pay millions to survive in Syracuse
Alice Seabron took over parenting duties for her grandson De-Quajah Bloodworth when he was three years old to make sure he stayed out of foster care. Alice talks about him with pride, sharing a close bond with the now 25 year old she protects with a passion. "I'm the caretaker!...
cnycentral.com
Take a 'run' on the wild side at Rosamond Gifford Zoo's 'Zoo Run Run' 5K this April
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced they are holding the annual Zoo Run Run, a 5K run/walk, on Saturday, April 22. The Zoo Run Run, will kick off at 7 a.m. in the zoo courtyard and have multiple waves that morning. The course will take runners through the zoo’s Wildlife Trail past snow leopards, red pandas, elephants, wolves camels, penguins and more. Participants will run the loop five times, all while the animals cheer them on!
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council is considering a new contract for Syracuse police officers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse lawmakers are at the table once again, to consider approving a new five year contract for officers with the Syracuse police department. The biggest goal this time around—recruiting more officers to Syracuse, even potentially from surrounding departments. During the recent Common Council public safety...
