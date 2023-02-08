Nets Fall 116-112 To Phoenix, Cam Thomas Becomes Youngest Player In NBA History To Have Three-Straight 40+ Point Games

PHILADELPHIA — The teams directly ahead of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference either got worse or stood pat. The ones behind them mostly improved, as did they in landing quality wing Josh Hart from the Trail Blazers. With that in mind, it was a mixed bag as the Knicks look to avoid the postseason’s play-in round and return to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under coach Tom Thibodeau. The Heat, a half-game ahead of the Knicks for the coveted sixth spot, didn’t make any moves. The Nets, three games ahead of their local rival, got worse by...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO