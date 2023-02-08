Nets Fall 116-112 To Phoenix, Cam Thomas Becomes Youngest Player In NBA History To Have Three-Straight 40+ Point Games

Read full article on original website
New Details In Arizona Missing Person Case
"MAGA Country!" Store Owners Tirade Against Natives
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location
Fuel Pipeline Leak Shutdown
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving, Says He's Happy To Just Focus On Basketball
Ben Simmons has called out Kyrie Irving by saying he's happy to just be able to focus on basketball and wished Kevin Durant the best while not mentioning Irving.
Kyrie Irving Said He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets After 'Year 1' Because Of The Things Behind The Scenes
"I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could," Irving said, explaining his exit from the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
James Harden's trade and Ben Simmons' lack of development were the reasons behind Kevin Durant's unhappiness with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons' Three-Point Attempt From The Logo: "He's Really The Reason KD And Kyrie Left"
Ben Simmons' 3-point attempt and miss from the logo against the Chicago Bulls had fans in splits.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
What NBA trade deadline moves mean for Knicks’ playoff hunt
PHILADELPHIA — The teams directly ahead of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference either got worse or stood pat. The ones behind them mostly improved, as did they in landing quality wing Josh Hart from the Trail Blazers. With that in mind, it was a mixed bag as the Knicks look to avoid the postseason’s play-in round and return to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under coach Tom Thibodeau. The Heat, a half-game ahead of the Knicks for the coveted sixth spot, didn’t make any moves. The Nets, three games ahead of their local rival, got worse by...
NBA Insider Reveals Three Examples Of Disrespect Kyrie Irving Received From The Brooklyn Nets
Three times when Kyrie Irving was disrespected by the Brooklyn Nets.
Shams Charania Announced Patrick Beverley Trade To Magic After Bev Said Adrian Wojnarowski Was Winning This Year
Shams Charania showed Patrick Beverley that life comes fast at you.
The Brooklyn Nets Traded Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden To Get Ben Simmons, 7 Players, 7 First-Round Picks, And Two Second-Round Picks
The Brooklyn Nets had assembled a superteam with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. They've now blown it all up and their haul includes many players and picks, as well as Ben Simmons.
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Share The Story Of How Their Friend And Nets Coach Jason Kidd Destroyed Them With The Intense Workout: "Get On The Line!"
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were surprised when they were coached by their friend Jason Kidd on the Brooklyn Nets.
Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor
Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again. The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer. “Let... The post Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carmelo Anthony Sets $750 Million Private Equity Fund with Isos Capital to Invest in Sports
Basketball idol Michael Jordan played hardball with Carmelo Anthony at the negotiating table in 2011. It inspired the younger NBA star on a business journey that has led him this week to forming a $750 million private equity fund, Isos7 Growth Equity. “We’re fighting for a deal, and Michael walks in,” Anthony said in an interview with Variety‘s sibling publication Sportico, recounting his time as a player representative in the 2011 NBA lockout. Jordan was a legendary player, but when he sat down across from Anthony, he was a team owner, firmly focused on the dollars and cents. “We had to...
