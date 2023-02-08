Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Miniature horse surprises residents at Cedar Creek Memory Care
Residents at Cedar Creek, A Koelsch Memory Care Community, were greeted Tuesday by a friendly, four-legged visitor – Domi – a registered therapy miniature horse owned by Brian Hohstadt of Triple B Foundation. “The sheer joy on our resident’s faces when Brian brings one of his miniature horses...
myedmondsnews.com
Applications open for free ramps aimed at helping families with mobility challenges
The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home or from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents struggle with mobility. Since 1993, MBAKS members and community volunteers have built more...
West Seattle High School recommends masking starting Friday after COVID-19 outbreaks
West Seattle High School students should wear masks for the next 10 days, starting Friday, after positive COVID-19 cases, West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance said in an email to parents Thursday. “The precautions the principal is taking at the school are done with a focus on the health, safety, and welfare of all students and staff,” WSHS’s Media Relations Lead Tim Robinson said in an email to KIRO 7. “As a school district, Seattle Public Schools continues to follow mitigation strategies to minimize transmission of COVID.” Multiple COVID cases were identified from Jan. 30 to Feb 3., WSHS said in an email to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all students at West Seattle High School wear a well-fitting and high-quality mask, for the next 10 calendar days, starting Friday, Feb. 10, to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” Vance said. “This will include Friday and next week. Masking is recommended but voluntary.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rare Society Steakhouse opens first Washington location in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., February 8,2023—The San Diego-born open-flame steakhouse, Rare Society, opens its fourth location in Mill Creek today, February 8, the first location outside California, featuring a menu of Santa Maria-style grilled meats inspired by vintage Las Vegas steakhouses. Mill Creek is first of an estimated 15 locations opening throughout the U.S. over the next five years by Trust Restaurant Group.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
capitolhillseattle.com
Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha
A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
capitolhillseattle.com
Family dispute reportedly leads to E Denny Way shooting
A reported family dispute led to a shooting in the street at E Denny at Boylston early Friday morning. According to Seattle Police and Seattle Fire radio updates on the just after 2 AM update, one person was shot in the knee in a dispute reportedly involving his brother. Police...
fixhomelessness.org
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
westsideseattle.com
Salty's on Alki reopens for lunch; New items being served
Salty's on Alki, the largest restaurant in West Seattle, was impacted by the pandemic like all business but they managed to find innovative ways to stay functioning and use the time to make positive changes. But two of the casualties from that time were both lunch, shut down for one year, and their deservedly famous buffet style brunch. Now lunch is back.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves
Let’s hear from someone who says the tents could start disappearing in a matter of months, not years. I want to repeat some of what we heard yesterday from Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle, which is a group that organizes volunteers for cleanups around the city. It was working on these cleanups that radicalized her.
seattlemedium.com
Eastside Catholic Wins Metro Boys Basketball Title With 62-56 Victory Over Rainier Beach
Eastside Catholic’s Jacob Cofie had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Crusaders defeated Rainier Beach 62-56 in the Metro League Boys Basketball championship game Friday night. Down by seven points midway through the second quarter, Rainier Beach went on a 16-2 run to take a...
Metro League championships: Garfield girls, Eastside Catholic boys claim crowns
SEATTLE – In pursuit of a third consecutive Class 3A state championship, the Garfield girls basketball team was going to need a leader to emerge when point guard Malia Samuels suffered a serious knee injury over the summer. The big moment when Garfield needed answers on Friday night in the Metro ...
q13fox.com
Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man
SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer. Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
