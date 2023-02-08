Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideTiffanySeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
Metro League championships: Garfield girls, Eastside Catholic boys claim crowns
SEATTLE – In pursuit of a third consecutive Class 3A state championship, the Garfield girls basketball team was going to need a leader to emerge when point guard Malia Samuels suffered a serious knee injury over the summer. The big moment when Garfield needed answers on Friday night in the Metro ...
California JC Punter Commits as UW Walk-On
Adam Saul averaged 42.4 yards per punt at El Camino College.
seattlemedium.com
Eastside Catholic Wins Metro Boys Basketball Title With 62-56 Victory Over Rainier Beach
Eastside Catholic’s Jacob Cofie had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Crusaders defeated Rainier Beach 62-56 in the Metro League Boys Basketball championship game Friday night. Down by seven points midway through the second quarter, Rainier Beach went on a 16-2 run to take a...
seattlemedium.com
Boys District Qualifier/League Championship Updates
With an opportunity to avenge their 67-56 loss and keep their season alive, Lakeside matched up against Bishop Blanchet in what could be the last game of the season. The Lions overcame an 11-point early deficit and win by two points, qualifying themselves for districts. #3 Rainier Beach 49, #2...
Tri-City Herald
No fans allowed at basketball game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula Friday night
Fans aren’t allowed at the Friday girls’ basketball game at Peninsula High School. Peninsula High School and Gig Harbor High School will still play each other in a rivalry game, but it will be on a closed PHS campus without spectators, according to a news release from the Peninsula School District Thursday.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
KUOW
Closing time...for 3 Bellevue schools, maybe Seattle eventually: Today So Far
The Bellevue School District is considering closing three elementary schools. Seattle Public Schools may be facing a similar decision. Debate around police pursuit rules re-emerged at the Capitol in Olympia. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 10, 2023. It could be said that I...
I spent 74 hours on buses from Miami to Seattle, one of Greyhound's longest routes. Here's what the $250 trip was like.
I took six Greyhound buses and stopped 47 times on my three-day cross-country long-haul bus trip from Miami, Florida, to Seattle, Washington.
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
The Suburban Times
Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building
Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
KGW
$754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Washington Fred Meyer
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday's drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington's Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The winning ticket, the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, was sold on Feb. 5. The winner has...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
secretseattle.co
The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle
They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
The Best Neighborhoods in Seattle
If you are single or a young professional looking for the best areas in Seattle, then it is important to first establish what criteria should be used to determine what might qualify as the best Seattle neighborhoods. All Service Moving analyzes the city’s many residential centers and selecting our top picks for the best Seattle neighborhoods based on the area’s proximity to working centers in the office, nightlife opportunities, and the experiences you can have just walking around your area.
Crawfish Chef Will Soon Open Its Fourth & Fifth Locations
North Seattle location will won't be the newest long as a location in Bellevue is also in the works.
q13fox.com
Bellevue schools proposes closing 3 elementary schools
The Bellevue School District will present its plan to consolidate three elementary schools. This comes after protests by families in the school district this week.
West Seattle High School recommends masking starting Friday after COVID-19 outbreaks
West Seattle High School students should wear masks for the next 10 days, starting Friday, after positive COVID-19 cases, West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance said in an email to parents Thursday. “The precautions the principal is taking at the school are done with a focus on the health, safety, and welfare of all students and staff,” WSHS’s Media Relations Lead Tim Robinson said in an email to KIRO 7. “As a school district, Seattle Public Schools continues to follow mitigation strategies to minimize transmission of COVID.” Multiple COVID cases were identified from Jan. 30 to Feb 3., WSHS said in an email to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all students at West Seattle High School wear a well-fitting and high-quality mask, for the next 10 calendar days, starting Friday, Feb. 10, to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” Vance said. “This will include Friday and next week. Masking is recommended but voluntary.”
myedmondsnews.com
After 38 years in Edmonds, Sound Styles to close March 31
Sound Styles, a women’s apparel and accessory boutique in downtown Edmonds, will be closing its doors for good on March 31. “It is bittersweet to be closing after the best year the store has ever had,” said owner Jenny Murphy. “But it is time”. The mother/daughter...
Comments / 0