Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared photos of the men along with photos of...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Daily Voice

Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police

A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
PERKASIE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Shoplifter Identifies As Family Member When Questioned

Bensalem Police said that a Frankford male came to the township to steal tide pods at the CVS on Hulmeville Road, they were told that the male Michael McConnell of the 5900 block of Bustleton Avenue allegedly had several bags of Tide Pods hidden on him. He left the store without paying for them.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
BOYERTOWN, PA
mundismillmedia.com

“Forever chemicals” found in PA drinking water can have cascading effects

Drinking water systems in Bucks and Montgomery counties have tested positive for toxic “forever chemicals”. In 2021, the Department of Environmental Protection found one third of over 400 tested sites in PA had one or more of these chemicals. Water treatment facilities are not designed to filter out these chemicals resulting in contaminated drinking water.

