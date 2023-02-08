Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
sauconsource.com
Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers
Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared photos of the men along with photos of...
Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police
A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Shoplifter Identifies As Family Member When Questioned
Bensalem Police said that a Frankford male came to the township to steal tide pods at the CVS on Hulmeville Road, they were told that the male Michael McConnell of the 5900 block of Bustleton Avenue allegedly had several bags of Tide Pods hidden on him. He left the store without paying for them.
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
Arrest made in the death of a 'beloved' New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, prosecutors say
An arrest has been made in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, and a warrant has been issued for a second person in connection with her death, prosecutors said Friday.
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Mercury
Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
Lancaster Farming
Green Dragon Auction Under Bird Ban as Avian Flu Returns to Pennsylvania
Green Dragon Small Animal Auction was missing the usual plumage for its Friday night sale. The Ephrata Township business, usually teeming with some combination of hens and roosters, peafowl and parakeets, had only mammals like guinea pigs and goats on the auction block Feb. 3. “We had a considerably shorter...
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
mundismillmedia.com
“Forever chemicals” found in PA drinking water can have cascading effects
Drinking water systems in Bucks and Montgomery counties have tested positive for toxic “forever chemicals”. In 2021, the Department of Environmental Protection found one third of over 400 tested sites in PA had one or more of these chemicals. Water treatment facilities are not designed to filter out these chemicals resulting in contaminated drinking water.
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
Missing Florida Lyft driver who had ties to Philadelphia has died, daughter says
Police in Florida and North Carolina had been searching for Gary Levin for more than a week
