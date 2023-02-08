ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Residents worried about OSU Wexner's planned demolition of historic house for rehab center

By Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High Street. At the scene, police found two...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs

State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs. State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria …. State lawmakers consider bill to change criteria for marijuana OVIs. Evening weather forecast: 2.9.23. Read the full forecast here: https://nbc4i.co/3HMfRNv. Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies …. Former Ohio State receiver...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: CM Chicken Delivers in the Search for Delicious Chicken

It’s chicken time. Again. In the never-ending search for delicious chicken, it’s grown painfully evident that there is a fairly obvious stone left unturned: CM Chicken made its Columbus debut back in 2021. The place is not exactly hidden, its first Ohio location set up shop at the busy intersection of Kenny and Henderson. CM Chicken has since branched out to the likes of Pickerington with promises of more stops in Central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway

Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State reveals major recruiting change

Ohio high school football players are the lifeblood of the Ohio State football program. It seems like that goes without saying. However, Buckeyes fans have criticized head coach Ryan Day in recent years for casting too wide of a net. Especially after back-to-back losses to Michigan and a come-from-ahead loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Read more... The post Ohio State reveals major recruiting change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy