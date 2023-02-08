ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Win a trip to Super Bowl LVII by supporting Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s foundation

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4UkY_0kgPmQqY00

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s foundation is giving back to the Chiefs Kingdom after their generosity throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, The JuJu Foundation, have partnered with the charitable platform CAUZEO to giveaway two lower-level tickets, an airfare allowance, and two nights’ hotel accommodations. To be entered to win, fans must donate $10 or more to The JuJu Foundation at the links provided. One runner-up winner will receive an autographed JuJu Smith-Schuster jersey.

The JuJu Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need. Smith-Schuster is making his first appearance in the Super Bowl in his first season with the Chiefs after five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is just over a day left for fans to enter as the campaign closes Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 PM ET. Super Bowl LVII is set to be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 PM ET at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Be sure to get your entries in before the time expires!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mock Draft Roundup: Who have the Browns selected in various mock drafts?

With just one game left to play tomorrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, the offseason gets set for full steam ahead when the new league year quickly follows. This means the 2023 NFL Draft will be here in the blink of an eye, and the Cleveland Browns will need to take advantage. Here we conduct a mock draft round-up to see who various outlets are sending to the Browns in their 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. Two names became a common theme in the form of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy