Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Teach for America puts more Black male educators in classrooms

Teach For America (TFA), a national organization dedicated to confronting educational inequities in the nation, was founded in 1990. To acknowledge the St. Louis chapter’s 20th anniversary, Lyndsey Ellis, Teach For America St. Louis’ Manager of Development and Communications reached out to The St. Louis American to suggest a story on how the organization continues to work to have greater impact in urban schools.
5 On Your Side

SLPS close to finalizing Citywide Education Plan

ST. LOUIS — Reimagining St. Louis public schools. That’s the goal of an ongoing initiative that’s nearing completion. The focus is to have community engagement produce results. The Citywide Plan for Education effort began last April. Organizers are a little more than halfway through the process. So many people across St. Louis are wholeheartedly invested in seeing it through.
lancerfeed.press

New assistant principal announced for 2023-2024 school year

Principal Karen Calcaterra announced on Feb. 9 that the Board of Education has approved the hiring of Matt Borzillo as Lafayette’s new Assistant Principal for the Class of 2024. Beginning July 1, he will replace Assistant Principal Kirti Mehotra, who announced her retirement on Dec. 6. Borzillo is the...
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
St. Louis American

Denean Busby now VP of marketing, communications for Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis welcomed Deneen Busby to the team as vice-president, marketing and communications. Busby is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. As a member of the Tony Scott & the Breakfast Crew Morning Show and as host of a popular talk show, Sunday Morning Live, on iHeart Media, she was a loyal supporter of the clubs. Busby previously served as the director of marketing and communications for CareSTL Health and as the public information officer with St. Louis Lambert Airport. Busby has a bachelors degree in electronic journalism and an MBA in business administration, both from Fontbonne University.
St. Louis American

A full Black History Month calendar

St. Louis County Library is hosting events throughout Black History Month as part of its “Celebrating Black Resistance to Injustice” programming in February. Virtual and in-person events are scheduled. A highlight of the Black History Month series is the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Lecture. Carlotta Walls LaNier will deliver...
