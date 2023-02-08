Read full article on original website
Island Falls Man Arrested Following Family Fight
ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) -According to a Press Release from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, On February 9th, 2023, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family fight in Island Falls, Maine. The 911 call prompted the authorities to launch an investigation into the matter. As the...
RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.
‘Green 4 Maine’ Aims To Revitalize Loring AFB By Shooting For The Stars
LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -Another effort is being made to revitalize the former Loring Air Force Base. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with some of the people behind the project trying to breathe life back into the community. Scott Hinkel - Founder / President - Green 4 Maine” Part of...
Snow Showers Continue to Fill Into the County With the Potential for a Wintry Mix
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We had the leading edge of some snow showers make their way into the region overnight and into the early morning hours of today likely causing some slick conditions on the roadways. That is why the National Weather Service has...
Sunshine to Start with Snow Showers Developing this Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning blanketed underneath the clouds, but they quickly broke apart and we were left with clearing skies by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up fairly quickly into the 30s. Because we are dealing with clearing skies this morning, temperatures have dropped considerably. Most of us are hovering right around the zero degree mark if not below that.
Maine Community College System ends the COVID-19 vaccine mandate
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine community colleges will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter explains why Northern Maine Community College officials say it’s time and what they hope this will accomplish for the campus. Effective immediately, Maine Community College on-campus...
