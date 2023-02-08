Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
gotowncrier.com
Local High Schools Compete At The Cheerleading State Finals
On Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, the most talented high school cheerleading squads competed at the 2023 Class 1A and Class 2A Florida High School Athletic Association Competitive Cheerleading State Championships. The event was held at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mardi Gras is upon us, along with some other North Central Florida events. This is what you missed in our morning chat with K-Country!
WCJB
Steve Spurrier Way: Celebration Pointe road named after Head Ball Coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s winningest head coach, and namesake of the football field at Ben Hill Griffen Stadium can add another feather to his visor: namesake of an Alachua County Road. Steve Spurrier Way was unveiled on Friday outside of the coach’s namesake restaurant in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans
Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
Former College Football Player Dead at 21
The college football world is in mourning when a former player for both Clemson and Florida passed away at a very young age. Kaleb Boateng died at the age of 21, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing," Swinney said in a statement. "This ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
SBAC makes changes to summer camp policies
The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) voted unanimously Tuesday to increase tuition for its summer camp and raise the pay for its counselors. The vote came nearly a month after the SBAC held a workshop to discuss feedback from the board, community and camp staff regarding the necessary changes that must be made for the summer camp.
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
Independent Florida Alligator
Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious
For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS, Buchholz to meet on Friday
City rivalries are special. When there is a district championship on the line, they are extraordinary. That’s what the city of Gainesville will get on Friday night after the Gainesville and Buchholz boys basketball teams each won their district semifinal game on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Theo Stephens was...
WCJB
Boys H.S. Basketball: Buzzer-beater carries Hawthorne past Newberry for district title
(WCJB) -District championship night in boys high school basketball delivered some fantastic finishes on Friday, including the Class 1A-District 6 title bout between Hawthorne and Newberry. The Hornets’ Isaac Taplis scored on a game-winning putback as time ran out to give Hawthorne (9-6) the win. Both schools should be safely in the region tournament.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS wins first district title in five years
With its season on the line, Buchholz laid it on the line. But that’s ultimately where Gainesville High won the game was at the free throw line. Theo Stephens made six free throws in the fourth quarter as GHS held off a furious Buchholz comeback for a 59-55 win at The Purple Palace to claim the Class 6A-District 2 title.
WCJB
Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
WCJB
Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
Ex-Clemson, Florida offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng dies at 21
Kaleb Boateng, who played offensive line at Clemson before transferring to Florida, died Thursday. He was 21. Clemson announced his
Envisioning Roles for Florida's Transfers: DL Caleb Banks
All Gators is projecting roles and fits for each of Florida's 2023 offseason transfers. Moving onto defensive additions, up next is lineman Caleb Banks.
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville advances to soccer semifinals
When the final whistle blew Wednesday night at Citizens Field, the Gainesville boys soccer team didn’t celebrate as much as breathe a sigh of relief that they were advancing to the regional semifinals. The No. 2 seed Hurricanes (15-0-1) kept out of the loss column after surviving a furious...
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
Comments / 1