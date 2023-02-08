ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Local High Schools Compete At The Cheerleading State Finals

On Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, the most talented high school cheerleading squads competed at the 2023 Class 1A and Class 2A Florida High School Athletic Association Competitive Cheerleading State Championships. The event was held at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans

Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
LAKE CITY, FL
College Football HQ

Former College Football Player Dead at 21

The college football world is in mourning when a former player for both Clemson and Florida passed away at a very young age. Kaleb Boateng died at the age of 21, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing," Swinney said in a statement. "This ...
CLEMSON, SC
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBAC makes changes to summer camp policies

The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) voted unanimously Tuesday to increase tuition for its summer camp and raise the pay for its counselors. The vote came nearly a month after the SBAC held a workshop to discuss feedback from the board, community and camp staff regarding the necessary changes that must be made for the summer camp. 
Ocala Gazette

Marion’s Teacher of the Year

Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious

For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS, Buchholz to meet on Friday

City rivalries are special. When there is a district championship on the line, they are extraordinary. That’s what the city of Gainesville will get on Friday night after the Gainesville and Buchholz boys basketball teams each won their district semifinal game on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Theo Stephens was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS wins first district title in five years

With its season on the line, Buchholz laid it on the line. But that’s ultimately where Gainesville High won the game was at the free throw line. Theo Stephens made six free throws in the fourth quarter as GHS held off a furious Buchholz comeback for a 59-55 win at The Purple Palace to claim the Class 6A-District 2 title.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville advances to soccer semifinals

When the final whistle blew Wednesday night at Citizens Field, the Gainesville boys soccer team didn’t celebrate as much as breathe a sigh of relief that they were advancing to the regional semifinals. The No. 2 seed Hurricanes (15-0-1) kept out of the loss column after surviving a furious...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL

