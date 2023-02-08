Read full article on original website
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Men?
(La VERGNE, TN) La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on Tuesday, February 2, 2023. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
Design phase set to begin for new Wilson County elementary school
Wilson County Schools are bursting at the seams when it comes to enrollment, so much so there are talks of two sites for new elementary schools.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
WSMV
Metro Police starts license plate reader program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
murfreesboro.com
Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members
Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 2-10-15, 2023
• MM 40 – 45, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night. • MM 51 – 53, Nightly, 8 p.m. –...
WSMV
‘A diamond in the rough’: Man explains million dollar purchase of destroyed Franklin mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Mike Thakur looks at the burned remains of a $1.5 million dollar mansion, he sees a blessing. Many others who saw the viral Zillow listing of the house on fire saw it as a joke. The entrepreneur, born in the United Kingdom, closes on the...
dicksonpost.com
Lawsuit filed against Water Authority of Dickson Creek over Lick Creek records
Community environmental group Friends of Lick Creek, along with its co-founder Rodes Hart, filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 30, in Dickson County Chancery Court against the Water Authority of Dickson County, claiming the public utility failed to fulfill multiple open records requests. FLC Media Contact Siena London said in...
Retired Sumner County Deputy Gary Pickard Passes Away
Retired Sumner County Deputy Gary Pickard has passed away. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook, Pickard served honorably for several years before his retirement and made a lot of friends along the way. “To know him was to love him. Retired Deputy Pickard will be greatly missed. The men...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
WSMV
‘Catastrophic failure’ caused quarry blast felt throughout Franklin, fire marshal says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday was likely the result of a “catastrophic failure,” according to the Franklin Fire Marshal. Fire Marshal Andy King said Dyno Nobel, a private licensed blasting company contracted by the county, was...
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
