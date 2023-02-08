ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Robertson County Source

New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize These Men?

(La VERGNE, TN) La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on Tuesday, February 2, 2023. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police starts license plate reader program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members

Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy