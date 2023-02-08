ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WKRN

1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Feb 10, 2023

Lots and LOTS of dogs and only three cats available during our PAWS visit this week. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-898-7740.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

Guests get royal prom experience with ‘Night to Shine’. Guests got to be part of an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event. Third Sumatran tiger welcomed at Nashville Zoo. There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix,...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Sallie Gray Harlow Statham Obituary

Sallie Gray Harlow Statham, age 96 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Falcon Gray Harlow and Rossie Neece Harlow. Mrs. Statham is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Jackson “Jack” Statham; sister-in-law, Carolyn...
SMYRNA, TN
One Green Planet

Petition: Ban This Animal-Abuser from Ever Having Animals Again

In Nashville, authorities discovered 77 dogs trapped in a dirty home that had the highest ammonia levels ever recorded. The dogs were found alive but were suffering from a variety of health issues, including bite wounds, infections, hair loss, parasites, skin inflammation, and emaciation. Future animals must be protected from being around this animal abuser. Please sign this petition to ban this person from ever having animals again!
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

Serious Injury Crash on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, Feb. 10. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of the Right Price Auto Sales on NW Broad Street (US 41/70) around...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Isis Navarro Cruz charged after twisting her lover’s ‘man missile’ during fight

Chris Fuoco says his girlfriend, 30-year-old Isis Tatiana ‘Taty’ Navarro-Cruz, grabbed his ‘man missile’ and twisted it during an argument on February 2. She then reportedly bit him on the arm. An officer reviewed a video of the incident, which shows ISIS became upset when she realized he was recording their initial argument. She initially threw a beer can at her lover and eventually charged him in an effort to take the phone from him. Isis is out on bond from a prior domestic assault in January.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
NASHVILLE, TN

