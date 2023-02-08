Chris Fuoco says his girlfriend, 30-year-old Isis Tatiana ‘Taty’ Navarro-Cruz, grabbed his ‘man missile’ and twisted it during an argument on February 2. She then reportedly bit him on the arm. An officer reviewed a video of the incident, which shows ISIS became upset when she realized he was recording their initial argument. She initially threw a beer can at her lover and eventually charged him in an effort to take the phone from him. Isis is out on bond from a prior domestic assault in January.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO