4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
PAWS Pets for Adoption Feb 10, 2023
Lots and LOTS of dogs and only three cats available during our PAWS visit this week. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-898-7740.
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
Guests get royal prom experience with ‘Night to Shine’. Guests got to be part of an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event. Third Sumatran tiger welcomed at Nashville Zoo. There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix,...
Sallie Gray Harlow Statham Obituary
Sallie Gray Harlow Statham, age 96 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Falcon Gray Harlow and Rossie Neece Harlow. Mrs. Statham is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Jackson “Jack” Statham; sister-in-law, Carolyn...
Petition: Ban This Animal-Abuser from Ever Having Animals Again
In Nashville, authorities discovered 77 dogs trapped in a dirty home that had the highest ammonia levels ever recorded. The dogs were found alive but were suffering from a variety of health issues, including bite wounds, infections, hair loss, parasites, skin inflammation, and emaciation. Future animals must be protected from being around this animal abuser. Please sign this petition to ban this person from ever having animals again!
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
Tennessee teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence at a school’
Social media posts that were said to have threatened the Fayetteville City High School led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.
Fentanyl-laced drugs linked to cartels coming into Tennessee, officials say
Thanks to a multi-agency investigation, just over 103 pounds of fentanyl-laced drugs were taken off the streets and two Californians were arrested in Murfreesboro last weekend.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
Serious Injury Crash on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, Feb. 10. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of the Right Price Auto Sales on NW Broad Street (US 41/70) around...
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Grocery tax for tobacco tax: new bill would increase price of cigarettes, cigars to allow for tax-free groceries
Lawmakers say increasing the tobacco tax while eliminating the food tax could lead to savings and overall health improvements for all Tennesseans.
Isis Navarro Cruz charged after twisting her lover’s ‘man missile’ during fight
Chris Fuoco says his girlfriend, 30-year-old Isis Tatiana ‘Taty’ Navarro-Cruz, grabbed his ‘man missile’ and twisted it during an argument on February 2. She then reportedly bit him on the arm. An officer reviewed a video of the incident, which shows ISIS became upset when she realized he was recording their initial argument. She initially threw a beer can at her lover and eventually charged him in an effort to take the phone from him. Isis is out on bond from a prior domestic assault in January.
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
Goodlettsville grandmother held at gunpoint in brazen home invasion
A woman in her 70s is now haunted by a horrible crime, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving it.
