ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Michigan raising price for recreation passport in March; first hike since 2020

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The cost of a Michigan Recreation Passport is going up March 1, 2023. It’s the first increase since 2020. Recreation passports give residents year-round vehicle access to the state’s array of parks and other outdoor areas, including more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
MARSHALL, MI
wtvbam.com

Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater bowlers split with Northwest in season’s final home meet

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater bowlers split with Jackson Northwest at Midway Lanes on Thursday afternoon for their last home meet of the season. The Coldwater Varsity Girls team kept up their winning way, as they dominated the Mounties 28 to 2. Coldwater won both regular games 711-597...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora

Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora, 74, of Union City, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Bea was born on August...
UNION CITY, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy captures MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district title

HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles captured the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three team wrestling district title at Hillsdale Thursday night with a 43-33 victory over the Olivet Eagles. The Orioles advanced to the finals after drawing a bye in the three team district. Earning wins for the Orioles were...
QUINCY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy