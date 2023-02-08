Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Michigan raising price for recreation passport in March; first hike since 2020
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The cost of a Michigan Recreation Passport is going up March 1, 2023. It’s the first increase since 2020. Recreation passports give residents year-round vehicle access to the state’s array of parks and other outdoor areas, including more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails.
wtvbam.com
Ford confirms announcement on electric vehicle battery plant coming Monday, expected to be in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Co. is expected to confirm what that has been speculated for several days: the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant will happen near Marshall. Crain’s Detroit Business says Ford has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon near Detroit, with...
wtvbam.com
MSP radios not interacting with new Branch 911 system, Sheriff says system is not junk
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – For the second straight Branch County Communications 911 Board meeting, a representative from the Michigan State Police said on Wednesday there were problems with their radios interacting with the county’s new 700/800 megahertz radio system. MSP First Lt. Barry Schrader brought up the radio...
wtvbam.com
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: 4 Branch County boat businesses among FW Boat Show and Sale exhibitors
FORT WAYNE, IN (WTVB) – Four Branch County businesses will once again be among nearly 60 exhibitors taking part in the 2023 Fort Wayne Boat Show and Sale. The four-day event will be held from Thursday through this Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
wtvbam.com
Name of 91-year-old fatal fire victim released by St. Joseph Sheriff’s Department
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The name of the man who died in a January 29 structure fire in St. Joseph County has been released. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department has identified the fire victim as 91-year-old Perry Durwood Ballett of Three Rivers. St. Joseph County Sheriff...
wtvbam.com
Calhoun Health Department still looking into mobile home park sewage complaints
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Environmental Public Health Department said on Thursday they are continuing to investigate several sewage complaints within Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park in Emmett Township and has ordered the owner of the park to correct the issues causing the failure of the sewer system.
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Office now says disappearance of Portage mother of eight being investigated as a homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The disappearance of 35-year-old Heather Kelley of Portage is now being investigated as a murder. Kelley is the mother of eight kids and has not been seen since December 10 of last year, with a cousin finding her car burning on East Michigan Avenue near Sprinkle Road the next day.
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
wtvbam.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
wtvbam.com
Fink says Whitmer $79 billion budget proposal would grow the size of state government
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – 35th District Republican State Representative Andrew Fink said on Thursday that Governor Whitmer’s $79 billion budget request grows the size of government in the State of Michigan. Fink is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. He was not happy about the lack of...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater bowlers split with Northwest in season’s final home meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater bowlers split with Jackson Northwest at Midway Lanes on Thursday afternoon for their last home meet of the season. The Coldwater Varsity Girls team kept up their winning way, as they dominated the Mounties 28 to 2. Coldwater won both regular games 711-597...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora
Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora, 74, of Union City, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Bea was born on August...
wtvbam.com
Friday night boys hoops: Bronson prevails at UC, Quincy loses to Big 8 co-leaders
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson spoiled Union City’s Snocoming game with a 60-41 victory at the McNett Fieldhouse. The Vikings roared out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Kamron Brackett led all scorers with 17 points and 6 steals, while Aden...
wtvbam.com
Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns Saturday after two years of cancellations
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns on Tip Up Island Saturday for its 60th edition after two years of cancellations. The 2021 event had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic and the effects of major storms in August...
wtvbam.com
CHS Gymnastics team hosting 13th annual “Stick it for a Cure” cancer fundraising meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School Girls Gymnastics team will be hosting their 13th annual “Stick It for a Cure” benefit meet on Saturday to raise awareness and funding for cancer patients and survivors in Branch County. All proceeds from the event will benefit the...
wtvbam.com
Girls Hoops: Bronson stays one game ahead in Big 8, Quincy and UC suffer conference losses
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings remained undefeated in the Big 8 Conference Thursday night with a 67-47 home court win over Homer. Aubree Calloway led Bronson with 18 points while Haylie Wilson added 15 points. The Vikings remain one game ahead of Springport for first place...
wtvbam.com
Quincy captures MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district title
HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles captured the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three team wrestling district title at Hillsdale Thursday night with a 43-33 victory over the Olivet Eagles. The Orioles advanced to the finals after drawing a bye in the three team district. Earning wins for the Orioles were...
wtvbam.com
Cardinal wrestlers forced to void six matches in team district loss to Charlotte
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The team portion of Coldwater’s wrestling season came to an end Wednesday night as the Cardinals lost to Charlotte 68-12 in the district semifinals at Marshall. The shorthanded Cardinals were forced to forfeit six matches which led to 36 points for the Orioles. The...
Comments / 0