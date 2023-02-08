KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The disappearance of 35-year-old Heather Kelley of Portage is now being investigated as a murder. Kelley is the mother of eight kids and has not been seen since December 10 of last year, with a cousin finding her car burning on East Michigan Avenue near Sprinkle Road the next day.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO