‘Criminal Mind’ Revival Sends Fans Into a Frenzy Teasing Finale Character Return in New Photos

(Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

The finale of the Criminal Minds revival series, Criminal Minds: Evolution is dropping this week. Fans of the TV drama series know that the revival will be giving us a heart-stopping finale. Especially as last week’s episode of the Paramount + series left Joe Mantegna’s David Rossi in a very dangerous position.

Now, the Criminal Minds Insta page is dropping some teaser pics ahead of Thursday’s finale. These pics are causing quite a stir, too, as they depict the return of a character who has only been present via conversations so far in the revival. This teaser is leaving fans to wonder what this unexpected return means as Rossi’s life hangs in the balance.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Is In The Final Stretch, The BAU Team Is Right On The Heals Of The Serial Killer

The Criminal Minds revival series Criminal Minds: Evolution has centered around the capture of a serial killer dubbed Sicarious. As the most recent episode Memento Mori comes to a close, the BAU team has figured out the identity of the killer, Elias Voit. However, David Rossi is taken captive by Voit and his life is hanging in the balance.

Teasing the revival’s long-awaited finale episode, the Criminal Minds Instagram page is revealing an image from the finale. And with this, fans see the return of Rossi’s wife, Krystall. This revelation has fans worked up, however, since Krystall’s death was revealed early on in the revival series.

As the finale episode begins, fans are expecting Rossi to still be trapped in Voit’s storage container which the serial killer has designed to be an underground bunker of sorts. Voit has proven to be a tough enemy and Rossi must rely on mental strength to beat the killer at his own game. We are assuming this is where Krystall’s appearance comes in.

Criminal Minds: Evolution fans know Rossi has been struggling to gain closure after Krystall’s death a year before the start of the revival. One fan refers to this struggle commenting “She’s going to help him get through it and he will get closure,” on the Insta post.

Fans Prepare For An Intense Evolutions Finale Episode

One fan quips in the comments wondering “who do I send the Venmo request to for my therapy bills after this episode”? Still another fan refers to a storyline in the original series. This storyline features another member of the BAU team, Spencer Reed, unexpectedly losing a great love.

“This reminds me of when Maeve showed back up,” the Insta commenter says. “I don’t like this. [Please] be ok [Rossi].”

“The only thing that’s gonna help me get through this episode is if Reed comes back for the finale,” another Criminal Minds: Evolutions fans notes.

“Then they can start season 2 with Rossi and Reed,” the commenter continues. “Rossi is gonna pull through and Krystal is going to give him the will to live!”