Scattered showers continue this morning, as the large, steadier rainfall push has already passed through Indianapolis. As of 5 a.m., 1.19″ has fallen in downtown and amounts will be much lower pushing forward for the afternoon. A strong cold front arrives between 8 and 9 a.m. for downtown and could still bring a thunderstorm threat for a few counties, along with additional strong gusts, lightning and wind damage!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO