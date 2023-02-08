Read full article on original website
Arizona Capitol Times
Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails
Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
Lawmakers Consider Dividing State's Most Populous County
Arizona State legislators are reportedly considering dividing up the state's most populous county, a surprising move that proponents say would create better, smaller governments, while opponents call the move a "punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should."
Shame on the 21 far-right legislators who voted to shut down Arizona's schools
Note: Column has been updated to include Senate vote. - Good news, kids. (Or maybe bad news, depending upon your perspective.) ...
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner's racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges.Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man's tirade, said his group doesn't feel safe. The confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man...
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
hstoday.us
Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting
Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Scottsdale gallery owner got it wrong in racist rant. Arizona's not 'MAGA country'
Live from Old Town Scottsdale: The owner of a business that for generations has profited from the sale of Native American art and jewelry emerges from his gallery to mock Native American dancers. Gilbert Ortega Jr. swore at the dancers, mimicked their movements and yelled profane insults at them on Tuesday as they...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
a-z-animals.com
How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?
The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
How gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
As Colorado River shrinks, water evaporation becomes critical to California's future supplies
Debate over Colorado River cutbacks centers on whether water lost to evaporation should be counted. Changing the formula would hit California hard.
Kari Lake says her Iowa roots fuel her fight to overturn Arizona midterm results
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said her Iowa upbringing is one source of her fighter mentality, motivating her to challenge the results of the election that she lost in 2022 and potentially run for U.S. Senate next year. Lake, a Republican, said some may assume she was visiting Iowa because she […] The post Kari Lake says her Iowa roots fuel her fight to overturn Arizona midterm results appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KTAR.com
Rep. Ciscomani of Arizona wants Biden to better deal with ‘out of control’ border
PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona was critical of the amount of time President Joe Biden spent on border plans during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, saying it wasn’t enough for a situation that is out of control. “He didn’t offer any solutions on...
Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion
(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport
The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) says the deadline is May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This is so that Arizona residents can board planes then without having to show a passport or passport card (or other ID that the TSA accepts).
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Sierra Vista | Shopping center in Arizona
The Mall at Sierra Vista is an indoor shopping center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. It was constructed during the late 1990s. Sierra Vista was one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and the major population center for southeastern Arizona. The...
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
