Glendale, AZ

Arizona Capitol Times

Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails

Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime

Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner's racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges.Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man's tirade, said his group doesn't feel safe. The confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
hstoday.us

Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting

Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
TUCSON, AZ
Colorado Newsline

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
SAN LUIS, AZ
a-z-animals.com

How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?

The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Kari Lake says her Iowa roots fuel her fight to overturn Arizona midterm results

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said her Iowa upbringing is one source of her fighter mentality, motivating her to challenge the results of the election that she lost in 2022 and potentially run for U.S. Senate next year.  Lake, a Republican, said some may assume she was visiting Iowa because she […] The post Kari Lake says her Iowa roots fuel her fight to overturn Arizona midterm results appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion

(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Sierra Vista | Shopping center in Arizona

The Mall at Sierra Vista is an indoor shopping center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. It was constructed during the late 1990s. Sierra Vista was one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and the major population center for southeastern Arizona. The...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

