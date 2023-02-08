Pinellas County: Great Tornado Drill Today At 10 A.M.

TFP File Photo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla – Pinellas County Government is inviting schools, organizations and individuals to participate in the statewide Great Tornado Drill today, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.

Participants are asked to simulate a Tornado Warning, take cover in a safe place and take a selfie to post on social media, using the hashtag #PCTornadoDrill.

Pinellas County will select three winning social media photos from the public.

In the news: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd

The winning schools, organizations or individuals will receive an emergency weather radio. Photos will be judged based on proper “duck and cover” techniques.

A tornado can hit within minutes after a Tornado Warning is issued. The annual Great Tornado Drill is an opportunity to plan ahead, identify safe spaces to take cover in the event of a tornado, and practice emergency communications methods in classrooms, offices and other daytime gatherings. Guidance on how to stay safe during a tornado can be found at pinellas.gov/know-your-risk.

Guidelines for the drill can be found here: https://pinellas.gov/news/great-tornado-drill-set-for-feb-8

The Great Tornado Drill is a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs Monday to Friday, Feb. 6 – 10, with an emphasis on a specific weather event for each day:

In the news: Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex

– Monday, Feb. 6: Lightning

– Tuesday, Feb. 7: Marine hazards and rip currents

– Wednesday, Feb. 8: Thunderstorms and tornadoes

– Thursday, Feb. 9: Hurricanes and flooding

– Friday, Feb. 10: Temperature extremes and wildfires

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement