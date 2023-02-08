ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County: Great Tornado Drill Today At 10 A.M.

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOp2V_0kgPkt2F00 TFP File Photo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla – Pinellas County Government is inviting schools, organizations and individuals to participate in the statewide Great Tornado Drill today, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.

Participants are asked to simulate a Tornado Warning, take cover in a safe place and take a selfie to post on social media, using the hashtag #PCTornadoDrill.

Pinellas County will select three winning social media photos from the public.

In the news: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd

The winning schools, organizations or individuals will receive an emergency weather radio. Photos will be judged based on proper “duck and cover” techniques.

A tornado can hit within minutes after a Tornado Warning is issued. The annual Great Tornado Drill is an opportunity to plan ahead, identify safe spaces to take cover in the event of a tornado, and practice emergency communications methods in classrooms, offices and other daytime gatherings. Guidance on how to stay safe during a tornado can be found at pinellas.gov/know-your-risk.

Guidelines for the drill can be found here: https://pinellas.gov/news/great-tornado-drill-set-for-feb-8

The Great Tornado Drill is a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs Monday to Friday, Feb. 6 – 10, with an emphasis on a specific weather event for each day:

In the news: Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex

– Monday, Feb. 6: Lightning

– Tuesday, Feb. 7: Marine hazards and rip currents

– Wednesday, Feb. 8: Thunderstorms and tornadoes

– Thursday, Feb. 9: Hurricanes and flooding

– Friday, Feb. 10: Temperature extremes and wildfires

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 1

Related
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Wesley Chapel

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting which occurred Feb. 10 around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in a parking lot when a third person approached them and shooting began. A male was shot and is deceased. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Car rolls into water at Centennial Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

LIVE RADAR: Strong storms possible Saturday evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few strong to severe storms are possible this evening as a potent storm system crosses the state. Showers and thunderstorms will move from west to east across the area through midnight. Although the severe threat will diminish after midnight, a few showers will linger through Sunday morning. This system is […]
TAMPA, FL
WESH

5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hunsader Farms could see changes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
BRADENTON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
155K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy