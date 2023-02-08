ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Looks To Expand Florida State Guard

By Jim Turner - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lVSM_0kgPkrGn00 Florida Gov. DeSantis (TFP)

The recently revived Florida State Guard would more than triple in size and add aviation and maritime equipment, with funding going from $10 million to more than $95 million, under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget.

DeSantis last year pushed to reactivate the volunteer state guard to assist the Florida National Guard during emergencies. The state guard was set up during World War II to replace Florida National Guard members who were deployed abroad. It went inactive in 1947 but remained in state law.

Chris Spencer, DeSantis’ director of policy and budget, told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that an expanded state guard is needed to help an overtaxed Florida National Guard.

In the news: Governor Ron DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard To Stop Flow Of Illegal Migrants

“Our national guardsmen have a much longer, much more frequent schedule of activations because of our emergencies than other states that have more national guardsmen,” Spencer said while giving a budget overview, “That’s a big burden on the families of national guardsmen and it’s a big burden on the national guardsmen themselves. It’s a factor in the challenges that we’re having in recruiting national guardsmen in Florida.”

With approximately 12,000 Florida soldiers and airmen, Spencer added some members of the National Guard are deployed in non-emergencies, with about 400 working in state prisons.

Meanwhile, the DeSantis administration is proposing to increase the size of the state guard from 400 to 1,500 members. Spencer said the goal is to have the state guard fully operational by the July 1 start of the upcoming fiscal year.

Sen. Bobby Powell, a West Palm Beach Democrat who questioned Spencer on the state guard’s proposed funding, said after the meeting he would like more information on the plans.

In the news: Maj. Gen. John Haas Named To Lead Florida National Guard

“I’m just interested to know, is there something we don’t know about, as regular people, that we’re missing, that we need to add from 400 to 1,500 (with the) state guard,” Powell said. “There is a lot of conversation centered on what is happening in Washington, D.C. Is Florida, are we a part of the nation?”

The budget for the current fiscal year included $10 million to reactivate the state guard and cover the costs of six positions.

As part of an overall $114.8 billion budget he proposed last week for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, DeSantis is asking lawmakers for $1.3 million to expand the salaried positions to 10; $50 million for aviation equipment; $3 million for maritime equipment; $22 million for storage facilities; and $19 million for training and protective equipment.

Last June, DeSantis said more than 1,200 people applied for the guard’s 400 positions.

As part of recruitment efforts for the Florida National Guard, DeSantis has proposed $1,000 bonuses for new recruits and guardsmen who renew contracts.

Spencer said similar recruitment bonus incentives are not on the table for the state guard.

“If we don’t hit our 400 and if we think it’s going to be a challenge to hit our 1,500, we may come back and ask for support from the Legislature for an incentive plan next year,” Spencer said. “But as of right now, we feel pretty strong there’s going to be a lot of interest in joining, and hitting that number should not be a challenge.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 23

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmakers Back DeSantis On Migrant Flights

After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation’s border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country. The Republican-controlled House voted 77-34 to approve the plan (SB
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmakers Just Gave DeSantis’ Shaky Voter Fraud Crusade a Boost

The Florida legislature gave Gov. Ron DeSantis a huge boost in his legal battle to arrest a small cohort of felons who, seemingly accidentally, voted illegally in the 2020 election. The state Senate passed a bill Friday that explicitly grants statewide prosecutors the authority to bring voting and voter registration-related charges against anyone in the state—a move that comes after three of the 2o people charged by DeSantis’ much-hyper voter fraud task force had their charges dropped by South Florida judges who ruled it wasn’t the state’s jurisdiction. Those charged in DeSantis’ crackdown were nearly all felons convicted of murder or a sex crime that had no clue they weren’t eligible to vote, according to body-cam footage of their arrests and attorney statements. The office of Florida’s attorney general confirmed Friday that prosecutors will now pursue charges again for the three people who had their cases dropped.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'

In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

No-Fault Repeal Filed In Florida Senate

A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez,
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
155K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy