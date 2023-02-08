Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
Syracuse kindergarten student found with gun magazine, ammo in backback
A gun magazine and ammunition were found in the backpack of a kindergarten student in upstate New York on Monday, school officials said.
Small city, big style: 14 CNY clothing shops to fit your fashion sense
Syracuse is a small city with big fashion choices. You just need to know where to look. Tucked into plazas and villages across Central New York, you can find designer clothing boutiques owned by area residents. Local store owners hand-pick the inventory, giving each boutique a special personality and flavor.
OTL: Scam ‘family’ trades fake gold for $1,300 cash
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants to put NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” to identify a couple that is conducting fake jewelry exchange scams. An Oneida County Deputy responded to a Walmart in Rome on February 8, around 5:00 p.m. for a suspicious activity complaint after a man was approached by […]
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
WKTV
Firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire on Link Road in Rome
ROME, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Link Road in Rome early Thursday morning. Rome firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and some flames coming from the entryway on the side of the house. Upon further investigation, they saw flames also coming from the basement.
theithacan.org
Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall
Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
WKTV
Fire damage contained to basement of home on Levitt Street in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome fire crews were called to Levitt Street Friday morning after a fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 300 block. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say no one was home at the time. Firefighters were able to...
wrvo.org
Micron gives update, answers questions at town hall events
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are looking forward to the partnership with Micron as they gave updates on the construction plans. McMahon and city leaders sat down with Micron’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia and Corporate Vice President of U.S. Expansion Scott Gatzemeier at two town halls this week to take questions from community members and give updates.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse gets into mix for talented big man from Finland
As we’ve detailed on numerous occasions lately, Syracuse basketball coaches have made around 15 scholarship offers to a variety of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. And not too long ago, the Orange picked up its first 2024 pledge, as four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New...
Breeze Airways extends airfare sale with tickets as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways, a fairly new airline in Syracuse, is hosting a “Get Off The Couch” sale and is extending the sale through February 13 that applies to travel now through March, in select locations. The extended promotion discounts travel on 3 routes from Syracuse, with fares from as low as $44 […]
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
Republicans won’t run for Syracuse Common Council seats in 2023 election
Onondaga County Republicans gathered Thursday night to designate the party’s candidates for the 2023 election with some notable exceptions. The GOP did not choose a candidate for any of the seven seats up for election this November on the Syracuse Common Council.
Comments / 0