Big Frog 104

See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York

Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY
CNY News

US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids

A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

OTL: Scam ‘family’ trades fake gold for $1,300 cash

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants to put NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” to identify a couple that is conducting fake jewelry exchange scams. An Oneida County Deputy responded to a Walmart in Rome on February 8, around 5:00 p.m. for a suspicious activity complaint after a man was approached by […]
ROME, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods

The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire on Link Road in Rome

ROME, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Link Road in Rome early Thursday morning. Rome firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and some flames coming from the entryway on the side of the house. Upon further investigation, they saw flames also coming from the basement.
ROME, NY
theithacan.org

Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall

Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
ITHACA, NY
wrvo.org

Micron gives update, answers questions at town hall events

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are looking forward to the partnership with Micron as they gave updates on the construction plans. McMahon and city leaders sat down with Micron’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia and Corporate Vice President of U.S. Expansion Scott Gatzemeier at two town halls this week to take questions from community members and give updates.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse gets into mix for talented big man from Finland

As we’ve detailed on numerous occasions lately, Syracuse basketball coaches have made around 15 scholarship offers to a variety of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. And not too long ago, the Orange picked up its first 2024 pledge, as four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)

Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
AUBURN, NY

