Lakeland, FL

Joseph Nadeau
3d ago

He had felonies dating back 10 years and here he was, free to commit other felonies? Yet somehow the 2A was to blame and should be abolished.smh

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Gunnut Nation: Protecting Guns and Gun Manufacturer Profits over the lives of Americans for over 5 decades. "How the NRA rewrote the Second Amendment".

Randy Boyington
3d ago

Florida much like Texas has all the good guys with guns that prevent all this

click orlando

Man accused of raping woman behind dumpster, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after he forced a woman behind a dumpster and raped her, according to Orlando police. Police announced the arrest on social media of 36-year-old Giovanni Capestany, whom police said was responsible for the violent rape. Capestany faces charges of sexual battery,...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Detroit

Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
DETROIT, MI
WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
