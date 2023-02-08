ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Massive comet hurtling past the sun is chasing its tail

By Robert Lea
Space.com
Space.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4RJY_0kgPkXoN00

Astronomers have caught another look at a massive sun-grazing comet currently close to our star revealing a trail of dust both behind and ahead of the comet.

The 3.7-mile-wide (6-kilometer) comet known as 96P Machholz has long been an object of fascination for astronomers, particularly because a 2008 chemical analysis revealed it had an unusual composition for such short-period comets with low proportions of elements like carbon.

This is in addition to suspicions that 96P Machholz has a leading tail of debris in addition to the unusual trail of dust and ice fragments comets develop as they pass the sun and their material is heated from solid to gas.

The astronomers observed the comet using NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spacecraft as it approached the sun during its 5.3-Earth-year orbit of the star between Jan. 29 and Feb. 02, 2023. SOHO allowed them to gain a stunning sequence of images that revealed a string of fragments both behind and ahead of the space snowball.

Related: Comets: Everything you need to know about the 'dirty snowballs' of space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkLIE_0kgPkXoN00

An image of 96P Machholz as it heads toward the sun shows fragments of the comet leading ahead of it. (Image credit: ESA/NASA/USNRL/K.Battams)

The comet and its tail of debris is no stranger to SOHO. In 2012 the sun-observing spacecraft spotted two small fragments presumably released by 96P Machholz as it made its previous passage around the sun. When 96P Machholz made a return visit to the inner solar system and the field of view of SOHO in 2017, the spacecraft spotted more tiny fragments leading ahead of the comet in its orbit.

Not only did this further reinforce the theory that 96P Machholz had undergone some kind of fragmentation event in its recent past, but it prompted California Institute of Technology (CalTech) planetary Ph.D. student Qicheng Zhang and SOHO principal investigator Karl Battams to get ready for the next close approach of the comet in 2023.

Read more: In Memoriam: Famed 'Comet Hunter' Don Machholz dies at 69

They did this by initially investigating past SOHO images of the comet using a new data processing technique developed by Zhang that better revealed the comet fragments in the 2017 images. The archival images clearly show the thin, extended debris trail as it perfectly follows the comet's orbit, stretching both far ahead and behind the comet. This was something suspected but never before observed optically from the ground or from space.

Zhang and Battams then decided that when 96P Machholz moved back into view early in 2023 they would observe the comet using a SOHO instrument called Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph Experiment (LASCO). This instrument provides longer exposures and color filters which the team hoped would further enhance the view of its extended debris trail.

The orange filter of LASCO allows only a narrow range of wavelengths of light to be recorded and it is particularly sensitive to sodium, which near-sun comets like 96P Machholz emit strongly as heat from the star causes material to turn from solid to gases around them.

RELATED STORIES:

A Special Comet Makes Grand Return to NASA Spacecraft's Field of View

Bright green comet a rare 'messenger from the outer reaches of our solar system,' astronomers say

Optical illusion gives rare green comet an 'anti-tail' that seemingly defies physics

According to the SOHO mission website : "The plan worked flawlessly, and to the delight of Zhang, Battams, and the entire SOHO team, LASCO captured a stunning sequence of images that not only revealed a string of fragments, but also clearly show the thin, extended debris trail that perfectly follows the entirety of the portion of 96P's orbit that passes through the LASCO field of view!"

Equipped with the unique LASCO/SOHO observations and their new processing techniques Zhang, Battams, and their colleagues will analyze the data surrounding 96P Machholz hoping to learn more about the comet and to prepare for its return in June 2028.

You can follow the SOHO findings surrounding 96P Machholz on the SOHO mission website .

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 2

Related
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Futurism

If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet

If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
ancientpages.com

Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Vice

We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It

You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Science Focus

In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth

Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
Space.com

Space.com

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy