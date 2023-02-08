Local emergency responders receive over $200k in state grants

Area emergency response teams have received grant funding to support operations, including teams across Tioga and Clinton counties.

Fire and ambulance companies in Tioga County will collectively receive $272,110 in state grants thanks to the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

The grants are awarded through an ongoing program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC). All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding.

Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt. In order to receive funding, recipients must file a grant agreement with OSFC.

Seventeen Columbia County fire, ambulance, and rescue squads have been selected to receive approximately $214,000 in state grants. The funds may be used for constructing/renovating stations; purchasing or repairing equipment; training; debt; education/outreach; or staff recruitment/retention.

All fire companies, EMS, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for the annual Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. This year, at least $31 million is being awarded across the state through this program. The money for these grants comes from state gaming proceeds.

The Tioga County grants were awarded as follows:

Big Elm Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Inc.: $12,106.88.Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association: $10,000.Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department: $12,352.51.Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $12,598.14.Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company: $12,352.51.Crary Hose Company: $13,335.03.Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department: $12,843.77.Knoxville Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company: $13,089.40.Lawrenceville Fire Department: $12,843.77.Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $10,000.Mansfield Firemens Ambulance Association: $10,000.Mansfield Hose Company: $13,089.40.Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc.: $10,000.Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $12,598.14.Millerton Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.Morris Firemans Ambulance Association Inc. $10,000.Morris Township Fire Company: $12,106.88.Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,861.25.Sabinsville Firemens Ambulance Association: $10,000.Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $12,106.88.Tioga Volunteer Firemens Ambulance Association Inc.: $10,000.Wellsboro Firemens Ambulance Association: $10,000.Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department: $13,826.29.

The 17 Columbia County grant recipients are:

Aristes Fire Co. No.1: $13,089Benton Vol. Fire Co.: $12,107Bloomsburg Fire Dept., Inc.: $14,809Buckhorn Community Fire Co. No.1: $12,107Catawissa Hose Co. No.1: $12,353Espy Fire Co.: $12,107Lightstreet Community Fire Co.: $12,107Lime Ridge Fire Co. No.1: $11,861Main Township Vol. Fire Co.: $13,089Mifflin Township Forest Rangers & Fire Co: $12,844Millville Community Fire Co.: $11,861North Mountain Vol. Fire Co.: $12,598Orangeville Vol. Fire Co.: $12,598Ranger Hose Co. No.2: $12,107Reliance Fire Co. No.1: $14,563Summerhill Fire Co. No.1: $11,861West Berwick Hose Co. No.1: $11,861