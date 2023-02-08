ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, PA

Local emergency responders receive over $200k in state grants

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Area emergency response teams have received grant funding to support operations, including teams across Tioga and Clinton counties.

Fire and ambulance companies in Tioga County will collectively receive $272,110 in state grants thanks to the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

The grants are awarded through an ongoing program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC). All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding.

Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt. In order to receive funding, recipients must file a grant agreement with OSFC.

Seventeen Columbia County fire, ambulance, and rescue squads have been selected to receive approximately $214,000 in state grants. The funds may be used for constructing/renovating stations; purchasing or repairing equipment; training; debt; education/outreach; or staff recruitment/retention.

All fire companies, EMS, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for the annual Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. This year, at least $31 million is being awarded across the state through this program. The money for these grants comes from state gaming proceeds.

The Tioga County grants were awarded as follows:

Big Elm Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Inc.: $12,106.88.Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association: $10,000.Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department: $12,352.51.Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $12,598.14.Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company: $12,352.51.Crary Hose Company: $13,335.03.Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department: $12,843.77.Knoxville Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company: $13,089.40.Lawrenceville Fire Department: $12,843.77.Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $10,000.Mansfield Firemens Ambulance Association: $10,000.Mansfield Hose Company: $13,089.40.Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc.: $10,000.Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $12,598.14.Millerton Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.Morris Firemans Ambulance Association Inc. $10,000.Morris Township Fire Company: $12,106.88.Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,861.25.Sabinsville Firemens Ambulance Association: $10,000.Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $12,106.88.Tioga Volunteer Firemens Ambulance Association Inc.: $10,000.Wellsboro Firemens Ambulance Association: $10,000.Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department: $13,826.29.

The 17 Columbia County grant recipients are:

Aristes Fire Co. No.1: $13,089Benton Vol. Fire Co.: $12,107Bloomsburg Fire Dept., Inc.: $14,809Buckhorn Community Fire Co. No.1: $12,107Catawissa Hose Co. No.1: $12,353Espy Fire Co.: $12,107Lightstreet Community Fire Co.: $12,107Lime Ridge Fire Co. No.1: $11,861Main Township Vol. Fire Co.: $13,089Mifflin Township Forest Rangers & Fire Co: $12,844Millville Community Fire Co.: $11,861North Mountain Vol. Fire Co.: $12,598Orangeville Vol. Fire Co.: $12,598Ranger Hose Co. No.2: $12,107Reliance Fire Co. No.1: $14,563Summerhill Fire Co. No.1: $11,861West Berwick Hose Co. No.1: $11,861

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

23-year-old Evan Painton announces campaign for Lycoming County Commissioner

Evan Painton of Williamsport has announced his candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner. The 23-year-old Republican is a graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and completed his B.S. from The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown majoring in political science. Painton is currently pursuing his master's degree through Oregon State University. Painton, who credits his mother Tracie for his hard work ethic and dedication is also the son of a U.S. Marine...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Man identified in fatal Beaver Dams garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have released the name of the man involved in a fatal structure fire in January. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Andy R. Mattison was identified as the victim of a garage fire on Hornby Road in Beaver Dams. Police say the fire occurred in the early […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
wkok.com

Cache of Illegal Drugs Found in Kelly Township, Union County

LEWISBURG — State police are investigating the discovery of a cache of illegal drugs Friday. Troopers say they found the methamphetamine, and other drugs at 370 International Drive in Kelly Township, Union County. They say they found four small yellow baggies of suspected meth, 15 white baggies of suspected...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers

Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical nurse honored after detecting hidden heart problem

Lewisburg, Pa. — "Nurse Callie quite literally saved my life," said the patient who nominated an Evangelical Nurse for a nursing excellence award. Callie Kleinman, RN, received a DAISY Award after receiving a nomination from patient Jennifer Gardner. DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care, serving as role models in the nursing community. In Gardner's nomination, she said: “We were discussing possible discharge when...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College adds pathway to medical school in Philadelphia

A new pathway to medical school is in place at Lycoming College through a partnership with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). Qualifying students can receive preferred admission to PCOM's Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree program. According to the agreement, PCOM will offer up to three spots each year for Lycoming College graduates who meet the entry requirements, beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg YMCA offers free Parkinson's support group

Lewisburg, Pa. — On the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., the Lewisburg YMCA will host a free Parkinson's support group for both people with Parkinson's and caregivers. Meetings will primarily feature information sessions and social activities. The Lewisburg YMCA will also continue its current lineup of Parkinson's programs including fitness classes and Singercise. The free support group is open to anyone in the Parkinson's community....
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters

When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp

Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police hold briefing on missing PA woman

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County

An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Women in energy: Susquehanna Valley Chapter plans for 2023

Williamsport, Pa. — In 2018, a new chapter opened for women working in the energy industry. It's the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), an organization geared toward the professional development of women working within the industry, and dedicated to an equitable and inclusive workplace. Recently, the Women’s Energy Network Board of Directors for the Susquehanna Valley Chapter met to discuss goals for 2023. The group brainstormed new ideas for educational programming as well as volunteer and networking opportunities. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

California man caught with 22 pounds of cocaine

Lamar, Pa. — State Police Troopers located a large amount of cocaine after they stopped a driver who allegedly displayed several indicators of intentional deception while driving. Trooper Jeremy Hoy of PSP Lamar stopped Joseph Grant Nicosia, 60, of Los Angeles, Ca., on Feb. 2 at approximately 8:22 a.m. as he traveled westbound on Interstate 80 in Lamar Township, according to an affidavit. After stopping the vehicle, Hoy approached the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

