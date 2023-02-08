ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to have Galaxy S23 Ultra-beating display

By Richard Priday
 5 days ago

The display of iPhone 15 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max could be far brighter than its main rival's, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, according to new rumors.

Details shared by ShrimpApple Pro and OreXda on Twitter come together to suggest that the top-tier iPhone 15 could use a display, built by Samsung, that’s capable of an impressive 2,500 bits of brightness.

This follows from another recent rumor that said the more expensive iPhone 15 models would feature a new Samsung Display-made screen that's two generations newer than the one used on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra . However, OreXda does admit that he's not sure if the display he's talking about is the M13 panel mentioned in this earlier report.

Apple claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness, higher than the 1,750 nits that Samsung promised for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In our own testing, the highest we were able to get out of the iPhone 14 Pro was 1,565 nits, though it's still higher than the S23 Ultra's 1,444 nits.

2,500 nits would make the already bright screens of the iPhone 14 series even easier to read in bright conditions. Although it would be unfortunate if Apple kept it only for the Pro Max/Ultra model; it would give users another reason to go for them instead of a regular or Pro iPhone.

We’ve still got a while to wait until the expected September debut of the iPhone 15 series. Other iPhone 15 rumors so far include a curvier redesign , USB-C charging ports and a possible periscope telephoto camera for the Pro Max.

Stay tuned to our iPhone 15 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.

