BBC
Leicester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Foxes come back for impressive victory
Tottenham's mentality was questioned as assistant boss Cristian Stellini apologised for their humbling by Leicester City. The Foxes were hugely impressive as they came from behind to win with four goals for the second time in a row. Spurs, with boss Antonio Conte back in the dugout following a gallbladder...
Report: Chelsea Target David Raya Puts Brentford Contract Talks On Hold
Chelsea have interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, and he has put his contract talks at Brentford on hold.
Tony Mowbray on new Sunderland signing: 'He is available - and he looks very exciting'
Sunderland will have a new attacking weapon in their armoury for the visit of Reading.
Sunderland defensive duo 'a match for anyone,' says Danny Batth
Just how good is the Sunderland central defensive partnership of Dan Ballard and Danny Batth?
OFFICIAL: Thiago Silva Has Signed A New Deal At Chelsea
Thiago Silva has signed a new contract at Chelsea keeping him at the club until 2024.
FOX Sports
Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan's 7-game winless run
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday. The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was powerless to stop it.
WSL clash of titans: where Manchester City v Arsenal could be won and lost
Saturday’s game is a second meeting in four days and will have a big bearing on Champions League qualification and title hopes
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
SB Nation
Klopp Engages with Jordan Henderson’s Critics, and with His Importance to Liverpool
Ahead of the Anfield derby on Monday, Jürgen Klopp spent some time in his pre-match press conference discussing the importance of his captain, Jordan Henderson, over his tenure, and on recent criticisms. Henderson has played a whopping 91 games for club and country since the start of the 2021/22...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Diogo Jota Now Training Normally
Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the squad’s injuries, ahead of the clash with Everton in the Premier League. There hasn’t been much for Liverpool fans to be happy about, but there’s one silver lining: Diogo Jota may be back in the lineup. “Diogo is the closest,...
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
