BBC

Leicester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Foxes come back for impressive victory

Tottenham's mentality was questioned as assistant boss Cristian Stellini apologised for their humbling by Leicester City. The Foxes were hugely impressive as they came from behind to win with four goals for the second time in a row. Spurs, with boss Antonio Conte back in the dugout following a gallbladder...
FOX Sports

Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan's 7-game winless run

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday. The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was powerless to stop it.
BBC

Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Diogo Jota Now Training Normally

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the squad’s injuries, ahead of the clash with Everton in the Premier League. There hasn’t been much for Liverpool fans to be happy about, but there’s one silver lining: Diogo Jota may be back in the lineup. “Diogo is the closest,...
CBS Sports

Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms

Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?

