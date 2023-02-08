ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets to go on sale on February 22nd

By Jarod Floyd, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023 St. Jude Dream Giveaway will take place soon and NBC 10 is encouraging viewers to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later. The only time viewers will be eligible to win all of the prizes, including the home, is if they purchase a ticket when they first go on sale.

Tickets will be $100 and you can win a home in Frenchman’s Bend, lawn equipment, a $2,500 Visa gift card, or a new vehicle. Every dollar will help children who are battling cancer at the St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital.

More details are coming soon and tickets are set to go on sale on February 22, 2023.

