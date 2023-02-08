Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s lawmakers push agendas via their invitees to State of the Union address
WASHINGTON — While many Americans are likely to tune out to President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, the president has a lot riding on it. If the president, as assumed, is gearing up for reelection, he’s likely to use the speech to determine which issues will give him a better chance for him to remain in the White House. If not, the speech will be a tool for the president to put the last touches to his legacy.
Women lawmakers in Minnesota are in the vanguard of the democracy movement
Last month, on the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Minnesota state Rep. Emma Greenman stood alongside a group of her colleagues to announce the creation of a democracy caucus aimed at elections policy and ways to expand voting. For Greenman, a voting rights attorney,...
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say
WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
At least 100,000 low-income Minnesotans on Medicaid could lose coverage as federal COVID rules wind down
No one is totally sure how many Minnesotans will lose their health insurance over the next year due to the “unwinding” of COVID-era federal rules meant to keep low-income people on Medicaid. But even low-end estimates from state officials puts the number at 100,000 people. The high end?...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Emmer calls Omar ‘the face of antisemitism in the Democrat Party’
WCCO’s Esme Murphy interviewed Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday morning, following her ouster from the Foreign Affairs Committee. During the interview, Murphy displayed a comment from House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, that stated “There is no debate that Ilhan Omar, the face of antisemitism in the Democrat Party, has no place representing American interests on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Ms Omar is an embarrassment to Minnesota and our country.” Asked for comment, Omar replied that “[Emmer] is a really weak man — someone who is in leadership of a caucus that’s run by QAnon supporters and conspiracy theorists.”
Federal judge dismisses Hamline adjunct case, new suit is in Ramsey County
For the Sahan Journal Becky Dernbach says, “A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit Erika López Prater filed against Hamline University after the school criticized her for displaying two images of the Prophet Muhammad in her art history class. David Redden, an attorney for López Prater, said in an email to Sahan Journal that his client planned to file a new suit against the university. ‘Hamline hoped for a different venue so they removed the case to federal court,’ he wrote in an email to Sahan Journal Thursday. ‘We served a new complaint today and will be filing it in Ramsey County Court, where the case belongs.’ López Prater dropped her claims of breach of contract in the new suit, which Redden provided to Sahan Journal.”
Hastings schools’ food service workers plan to strike
In the Star Tribune, Erin Adler reports, “Food service workers with the Hastings school district say they will strike Tuesday morning unless the district comes to them with mediation Monday evening, an outcome they say is unlikely. About 20 food service workers, who serve lunch to the district’s 4,200 students each day, rallied in front of Hastings City Hall after school ended Monday. Dressed in purple, they also held a purple ‘unions for all’ banner.”
