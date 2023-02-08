For the Sahan Journal Becky Dernbach says, “A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit Erika López Prater filed against Hamline University after the school criticized her for displaying two images of the Prophet Muhammad in her art history class. David Redden, an attorney for López Prater, said in an email to Sahan Journal that his client planned to file a new suit against the university. ‘Hamline hoped for a different venue so they removed the case to federal court,’ he wrote in an email to Sahan Journal Thursday. ‘We served a new complaint today and will be filing it in Ramsey County Court, where the case belongs.’ López Prater dropped her claims of breach of contract in the new suit, which Redden provided to Sahan Journal.”

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO