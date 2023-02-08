ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s lawmakers push agendas via their invitees to State of the Union address

WASHINGTON — While many Americans are likely to tune out to President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, the president has a lot riding on it. If the president, as assumed, is gearing up for reelection, he’s likely to use the speech to determine which issues will give him a better chance for him to remain in the White House. If not, the speech will be a tool for the president to put the last touches to his legacy.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say

WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Emmer calls Omar ‘the face of antisemitism in the Democrat Party’

WCCO’s Esme Murphy interviewed Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday morning, following her ouster from the Foreign Affairs Committee. During the interview, Murphy displayed a comment from House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, that stated “There is no debate that Ilhan Omar, the face of antisemitism in the Democrat Party, has no place representing American interests on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Ms Omar is an embarrassment to Minnesota and our country.” Asked for comment, Omar replied that “[Emmer] is a really weak man — someone who is in leadership of a caucus that’s run by QAnon supporters and conspiracy theorists.”
Federal judge dismisses Hamline adjunct case, new suit is in Ramsey County

For the Sahan Journal Becky Dernbach says, “A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit Erika López Prater filed against Hamline University after the school criticized her for displaying two images of the Prophet Muhammad in her art history class. David Redden, an attorney for López Prater, said in an email to Sahan Journal that his client planned to file a new suit against the university. ‘Hamline hoped for a different venue so they removed the case to federal court,’ he wrote in an email to Sahan Journal Thursday. ‘We served a new complaint today and will be filing it in Ramsey County Court, where the case belongs.’ López Prater dropped her claims of breach of contract in the new suit, which Redden provided to Sahan Journal.”
Hastings schools’ food service workers plan to strike

In the Star Tribune, Erin Adler reports, “Food service workers with the Hastings school district say they will strike Tuesday morning unless the district comes to them with mediation Monday evening, an outcome they say is unlikely. About 20 food service workers, who serve lunch to the district’s 4,200 students each day, rallied in front of Hastings City Hall after school ended Monday. Dressed in purple, they also held a purple ‘unions for all’ banner.”
