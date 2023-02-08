ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Lowndes High announces S.T.A.R. student and teacher of the year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School is naming its S.T.A.R. student and teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. The S.T.A.R., Student Teacher Achievement Recognition Program, honors graduating high school seniors who have the highest score on the SAT and are in the top 10 percent, or top 10 students of their class — based on grade point average.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta residents earn spot on GSU Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Georgia Southern University congratulates Valdosta residents for earning a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass congratulates fall 2022 graduates

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently honored graduates at the Fall 2022 Commencement Exercises. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College held the Fall 2022 Commencement Exercises Thursday, December 15. The ceremony honored the Fall Semester graduates. Fall Semester had 534 students who were awarded their associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit, and 45 students who were High School Equivalency graduates. Among those graduating, the college awarded 73 associate degrees, 156 diplomas, and 566 technical certificates. The commencement ceremony was held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass students receive scholarships

VALDOSTA – The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation recently awarded scholarships to multiple Valdosta Campus students. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Ten students from the Valdosta Campus were among the 16 Wiregrass students awarded scholarships made possible because of generous college supporters. The scholarships will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs. The scholarships were merit-based and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Inaugural Big Game Bash rescheduled

VALDOSTA – Due to the expected inclement weather, the inaugural Big Game Bash in Valdosta has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 18. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. Due to the inclement weather expected this weekend, this free community event is rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, from 11 am to 6 pm. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass BOD schedules FY 2023 meeting dates

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors has scheduled meeting dates for the fiscal year 2023. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

PSST wins multiple Broadway World Tallahassee Awards

VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season has earned Favorite Local Theatre including other Broadway World Tallahassee Awards. Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season — “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show,” “Sister Act,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — recently earned 10 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards, including Favorite Local Theatre.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU Beta Alpha Psi students provide income tax assistance

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University’s Beta Alpha Psi students are offering income tax assistance with the IRS’s VITA Program. The Valdosta State University chapter of Beta Alpha Psi recently kicked off its fifth year with the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Co. monitors weather impact

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather system impacting our area. Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring a weather system that is forecasted to impact our area through this weekend. The greatest threats include heavy rain and possible flooding. Most of Lowndes County should expect widespread totals of three to four inches with some areas seeing amounts as high as four to six inches.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

New EV charging stations available in Lowndes County

LOWNDES CO. – New electric vehicle charging stations are now available in Lowndes County through a partnership with Georgia Power. In partnership with Georgia Power, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners recently cut the ribbon on the electric vehicle charging stations located in the Lowndes County Judicial & Administrative Complex that are now available to the public.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels

Rain, heavy at times & some strong storms today with temps in the 60s. Saturday soaker & breezy, temps in the 50s. Sunday turns salvageable: A morning shower, turning sunny in the afternoon, cool and breezy. Frosty start to Monday and mild by Valentine's. First Alert Weather. Updated: Feb. 9,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the state of Georgia is looking to prepare ahead in the event of severe weather. The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is also doing its part to be prepared. Severe weather can happen anywhere at any time and people should be ready if disaster strikes.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Flowers Foods Names Cox As Chief Human Resources Officer

Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods has announced Cindy Cox has been named chief human resources officer. In this role, she will lead the company’s human resources organization, reporting to president and CEO A. Ryals McMullian. “Cindy brings a distinguished track record of excellence in human resources management to Flowers and...
THOMASVILLE, GA
greenepublishing.com

Madison man walks into log truck

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
MADISON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy