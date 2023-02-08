Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Lowndes High announces S.T.A.R. student and teacher of the year
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School is naming its S.T.A.R. student and teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. The S.T.A.R., Student Teacher Achievement Recognition Program, honors graduating high school seniors who have the highest score on the SAT and are in the top 10 percent, or top 10 students of their class — based on grade point average.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta residents earn spot on GSU Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Georgia Southern University congratulates Valdosta residents for earning a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass congratulates fall 2022 graduates
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently honored graduates at the Fall 2022 Commencement Exercises. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College held the Fall 2022 Commencement Exercises Thursday, December 15. The ceremony honored the Fall Semester graduates. Fall Semester had 534 students who were awarded their associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit, and 45 students who were High School Equivalency graduates. Among those graduating, the college awarded 73 associate degrees, 156 diplomas, and 566 technical certificates. The commencement ceremony was held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass students receive scholarships
VALDOSTA – The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation recently awarded scholarships to multiple Valdosta Campus students. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Ten students from the Valdosta Campus were among the 16 Wiregrass students awarded scholarships made possible because of generous college supporters. The scholarships will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs. The scholarships were merit-based and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.
valdostatoday.com
Inaugural Big Game Bash rescheduled
VALDOSTA – Due to the expected inclement weather, the inaugural Big Game Bash in Valdosta has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 18. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. Due to the inclement weather expected this weekend, this free community event is rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, from 11 am to 6 pm. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass BOD schedules FY 2023 meeting dates
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors has scheduled meeting dates for the fiscal year 2023. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
valdostatoday.com
PSST wins multiple Broadway World Tallahassee Awards
VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season has earned Favorite Local Theatre including other Broadway World Tallahassee Awards. Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season — “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show,” “Sister Act,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — recently earned 10 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards, including Favorite Local Theatre.
WALB 10
Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
valdostatoday.com
VSU Beta Alpha Psi students provide income tax assistance
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University’s Beta Alpha Psi students are offering income tax assistance with the IRS’s VITA Program. The Valdosta State University chapter of Beta Alpha Psi recently kicked off its fifth year with the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. monitors weather impact
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather system impacting our area. Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring a weather system that is forecasted to impact our area through this weekend. The greatest threats include heavy rain and possible flooding. Most of Lowndes County should expect widespread totals of three to four inches with some areas seeing amounts as high as four to six inches.
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
New EV charging stations available in Lowndes County
LOWNDES CO. – New electric vehicle charging stations are now available in Lowndes County through a partnership with Georgia Power. In partnership with Georgia Power, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners recently cut the ribbon on the electric vehicle charging stations located in the Lowndes County Judicial & Administrative Complex that are now available to the public.
WALB 10
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
Rain, heavy at times & some strong storms today with temps in the 60s. Saturday soaker & breezy, temps in the 50s. Sunday turns salvageable: A morning shower, turning sunny in the afternoon, cool and breezy. Frosty start to Monday and mild by Valentine's. First Alert Weather. Updated: Feb. 9,...
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
WALB 10
Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the state of Georgia is looking to prepare ahead in the event of severe weather. The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is also doing its part to be prepared. Severe weather can happen anywhere at any time and people should be ready if disaster strikes.
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
theshelbyreport.com
Flowers Foods Names Cox As Chief Human Resources Officer
Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods has announced Cindy Cox has been named chief human resources officer. In this role, she will lead the company’s human resources organization, reporting to president and CEO A. Ryals McMullian. “Cindy brings a distinguished track record of excellence in human resources management to Flowers and...
South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, who served the small, South Georgia town of Cairo, died Saturday while cha...
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
Comments / 0