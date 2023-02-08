ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TikTok trend leading to Kia, Hyundai vehicle theft across valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen around the valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sent this warning to the Estancia Apartment complex on the west side alerting residents to be cautious. Regina Davis recently relocated to the complex after moving from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police warn local Kia, Hyundai vehicle owners of viral Tik-Tok theft trend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local authorities are seeing an increase in car thefts following a viral challenge making its way through social media. The trend seen on Tik-Tik involves various models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, produced between 2010 through 2021, not equipped with an ignition immobilizer, which can allow thiefs to comprise the ignition using a USB cable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead after shot in his garage in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in his garage in the northeast valley. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment housing at the 2000 block of Loz Feliz near Lake Mead Blvd and Hollywood Blvd around 4:03 p.m. on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Old jewelry scam with many new victims

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that's been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here's how it works. You're approached by someone in a parking lot who says they're down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it's junk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad's Hebron tenants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
LAS VEGAS, NV

