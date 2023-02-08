Read full article on original website
The BIG Search hopes to bring home more missing Nevada children
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Their faces smile up from a stack of fliers, they are dozens of children missing in the state of Nevada. This weekend volunteers from all over the country are in Las Vegas to help bring them home. It’s called the BIG Search. “We do...
1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
TikTok trend leading to Kia, Hyundai vehicle theft across valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen around the valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sent this warning to the Estancia Apartment complex on the west side alerting residents to be cautious. Regina Davis recently relocated to the complex after moving from...
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly stealing multiple scanners from grocery stores
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing a dozen counts on allegations that he stole multiple inventory scanners from several valley grocery stores in recent months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward was taken into custody on Feb. 5 on suspicion of six counts each...
Las Vegas police warn local Kia, Hyundai vehicle owners of viral Tik-Tok theft trend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local authorities are seeing an increase in car thefts following a viral challenge making its way through social media. The trend seen on Tik-Tik involves various models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, produced between 2010 through 2021, not equipped with an ignition immobilizer, which can allow thiefs to comprise the ignition using a USB cable.
Beyoncé adds second show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Renaissance World Tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyoncé added a second show at Allegiant Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour. On Saturday, Allegiant Stadium announced due to high demand, Beyoncé will be in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, and the newly added date Aug. 27. According to the Twitter announcement,...
Forever Home Friday: Meet Fraunces
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. The Animal Foundation joins us now with Fraunces.
Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
Man dead after shot in his garage in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in his garage in the northeast valley. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment housing at the 2000 block of Loz Feliz near Lake Mead Blvd and Hollywood Blvd around 4:03 p.m. on Friday.
John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
Arrest report: 3 suspected of burglary ring, stealing $11k of Lowe's store merchandise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was arrested after stealing more than $11,000 worth of goods from multiple Lowe's locations in the valley since 2021, according to an arrest report. Ricky Carriera, Jorge Carriera, and Amber Hajji were under investigation after conducting nine burglaries from September 2021 to January of this year.
Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
Old jewelry scam with many new victims
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that’s been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here’s how it works. You’re approached by someone in a parking lot who says they’re down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it’s junk.
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
Investigation underway for armed robbery at pharmacy in west valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the west valley. On Wednesday, LVMPD reported to the 3200 block of Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road at around 7:30 pm after reports of a robbery. LVMPD said...
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
Las Vegas woman arrested for allegedly shooting, wounding fiance during argument
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas woman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting and injuring her fiancé during an argument after finding him in bed with another woman, according to arrest and court records. Diane Reed, 43, was taken into custody early Thursday morning...
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
