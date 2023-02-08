Open in App
2 dead after speeding Corvette slams into vehicle in San Fernando Valley

By Cameron KiszlaKimberly ChengAnnie Rose RamosTravis SchleppMary Beth McDade,

11 days ago

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash in the San Fernando Valley early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 6400 block of North Balboa Boulevard in the Sepulveda Basin.

Police say a white Chevrolet Corvette was speeding and ran through a red light when it slammed into a Gray Honda.

Sgt. Hector Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division said the preliminary investigation indicates that Corvette was traveling around 90 to 100 mph.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the Corvette died later at the hospital; their passenger was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, officials said.

The crash scene at Balboa Blvd & Victory Blvd. Feb. 8, 2023.

The crash left two of the three victims trapped in the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The ages, genders and names of those involved has not yet been released by officials, but family friends at the scene identified the Honda driver as a woman named Kathy.

According to Michelle Matsuo, who identified herself as a longtime friend, Kathy was a loving mother and grandmother and was on her way to her job at the post office.

“I’ve known her since I was 15,” Vasquez said. “It hurts, as a mom, to see her children will no longer be able to have her … Her grandbaby is going to be 2.”

Matsuo and her daughter went to the crash site Wednesday afternoon to leave blue balloons in her honor. Kathy, Matsuo says, was a lifelong Dodgers fan.

